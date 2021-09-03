Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Know if stars will favour you career path

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are a shy person and do not socialize much. However, when you do mingle in a social do, you become a totally different person. You do not love to be in the spotlight and you are a silent worker. You will be appreciated for your sincerity in all walks of life. You know how to control your innermost urges and work towards your betterment and those that are close to your heart.Towards the end of the day, your plans for an outing with friends is likely to materialise. Students looking to study abroad will have to start making preparations in the coming days.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will find an additional source of income, which is likely to help you save up more for future investments. Your financial condition is set to improve considerably and will give you steady cash inflow to put into profitable stock schemes.

Capricorn Family Today

Your domestic atmosphere will be very joyous today as your plans of a long due vacation are likely to materialise in the coming days. It will keep your spouse and your children in an upbeat mood and give you a chance to understand them and their demands more easily.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you will be in top form. You will work to your fullest capacities and will get noticed by your seniors. They might try to test you in various ways and lady luck will bring you success in the form of an increment.

Capricorn Health Today

Good food and a routine exercise will give your health a boost. Try not to indulge in excess partying or it will show its negative effect on your overall well being. Lifestyle changes will have a positive consequence on your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

A short separation from your beloved is on the cards today. Try to remain calm and control your feelings. Those looking for love are likely to take some wrong turns in choosing a romantic partner today. Be careful what you wish for!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874