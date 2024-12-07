Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 predicts favorable outcomes in home

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid gossip in life Settle the tremors in the love life with a positive attitude. Utilize the professional opportunities for better growth Prosperity also exists in life. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024: Capricorns may be possessive in the love affair and this can lead to tremors as the partner will find it suffocating.

A happy love life is waiting. Spend time together to be more romantic. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. Financially you are not good at making major decisions while health will be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover and ensure you spend more time together. Some male Capricorns may be possessive in the love affair and this can lead to tremors as the partner will find it suffocating. Females may not be happy in the relationship and will consider quitting it. Those who had a break in the recent past will be happy to know that someone special will enter your life in the second half of the day. Married females may conceive today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will come by and the success is in utilizing them. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Be innovative in suggestions and ideas. Those who hold senior designations will face the ire of the management for minor issues created by junior team members. Students may be required to focus more on their studies. Entrepreneurs may develop issues with partners and this may impact the business.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may also start repairing the home or buy a car today. Take the help of a financial planner for better money management. You can even consider investing in land and gold. A few Capricorns will need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Though you will be good in terms of health, ensure you do not take risks while driving or riding a two-wheeler today. There can also be issues related to eyes and ears. Some females will develop gynecological issues today. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)