Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: There can be a legal dispute over a property

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up worries and smile with confidence A vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule and a strong financial base forms the day. Financial prosperity permits smart decisions. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger, and your health will also be in good shape.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today The love affair will have positive outcomes. The lover will be supportive in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the emotions of your partner. Consider a romantic dinner today. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family, as you may receive approval from the elders. Married females may seriously consider going the family way. You should also be careful not to impose your ideas on the lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Do not compromise on work ethics. Despite the challenges in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Avoid confrontations at the workplace, and you should also be careful about the statements you make while at team sessions. Creative people will get opportunities to display their talent today. Job seekers will also have good news today. Government employees may have a change in location, while banking professionals should be careful about the calculations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today You must be careful with finances today. There can be a legal dispute over a property, and you would need to spend an amount on it. However, the verdict will sooner be in your favor. Avoid online monetary transactions with strangers. You will be happy to repair the hose or to invest in the stock market. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today You will be free from existing illness. However, it is good to have control over one's lifestyle. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You may also consider joining a gym or a yoga class to stay physically fit. You should be careful while driving at night. Children may develop minor cuts while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)