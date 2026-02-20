Edit Profile
    Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: There can be a legal dispute over a property

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Despite the challenges in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the expectations.

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up worries and smile with confidence

    A vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule and a strong financial base forms the day. Financial prosperity permits smart decisions.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger, and your health will also be in good shape.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    The love affair will have positive outcomes. The lover will be supportive in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the emotions of your partner. Consider a romantic dinner today. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family, as you may receive approval from the elders. Married females may seriously consider going the family way. You should also be careful not to impose your ideas on the lover.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on work ethics. Despite the challenges in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Avoid confrontations at the workplace, and you should also be careful about the statements you make while at team sessions. Creative people will get opportunities to display their talent today. Job seekers will also have good news today. Government employees may have a change in location, while banking professionals should be careful about the calculations.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    You must be careful with finances today. There can be a legal dispute over a property, and you would need to spend an amount on it. However, the verdict will sooner be in your favor. Avoid online monetary transactions with strangers. You will be happy to repair the hose or to invest in the stock market. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    You will be free from existing illness. However, it is good to have control over one's lifestyle. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You may also consider joining a gym or a yoga class to stay physically fit. You should be careful while driving at night. Children may develop minor cuts while playing.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

