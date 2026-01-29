Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: You may inherit a part of the family property

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks Continue showering affection on the lover and keep the professional life productive. Ensure your health is in good shape. Wealth will also come in today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The lover will approve your commitment, while you will see positive results related to productivity. There will be financial stability. Minor medical issues will come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Do not assume things and instead look for moments to keep the lover happy. Some lovers will be unrealistic in their assumptions, but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married females may develop issues in the relationship, and egos can play a major factor here.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Continue the discipline at the workplace. You will see new tasks that will allow you to upgrade the profile. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. You must also maintain a good relationship with the seniors and the HR team. Some finance, banking, and accounting professionals will have a tough time, while business developers may face the ire of clients.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. Those who are travelling need to be careful about their wallet. A sibling may require financial help, and you need to provide it. Today, you may inherit a part of the family property. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today, while all pending dues will also be cleared.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today There can be challenges associated with breathing. You must be careful not to venture into dusty areas. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also keep professional stress out of the home. Some seniors may be hospitalized for breathing issues. Minor variations in blood or pulse can also create anxiety today. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready within reach.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)