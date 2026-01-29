Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: You may inherit a part of the family property

Continue showering affection on the lover and keep the professional life productive. Ensure your health is in good shape. Wealth will also come in today.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Do not assume things and instead look for moments to keep the lover happy. Some lovers will be unrealistic in their assumptions, but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married females may develop issues in the relationship, and egos can play a major factor here.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Continue the discipline at the workplace. You will see new tasks that will allow you to upgrade the profile. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. You must also maintain a good relationship with the seniors and the HR team. Some finance, banking, and accounting professionals will have a tough time, while business developers may face the ire of clients.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. Those who are travelling need to be careful about their wallet. A sibling may require financial help, and you need to provide it. Today, you may inherit a part of the family property. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today, while all pending dues will also be cleared.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
There can be challenges associated with breathing. You must be careful not to venture into dusty areas. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also keep professional stress out of the home. Some seniors may be hospitalized for breathing issues. Minor variations in blood or pulse can also create anxiety today. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready within reach.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More