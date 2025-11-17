Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Government employees can expect a change in location

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases today. Your productivity will be up to the mark at the office. Prefer smart financial investments. Health is good. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Tackle the relationship issues to keep your love affair intact. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may take the lover for a romantic dinner, where surprise gifts can add color to the day. Consider showering affection on the lover, and you both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married females must not take the advice of a third person, as this can bring in troubles in their marital life. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Some relationships may appear toxic, and females may feel like coming out of them. Today is the right time.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues will come up in a career. You will require working additional hours today. There will be specific tasks that will demand innovative concepts. Government employees can expect a change in location, while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Stay away from office politics and never entertain negative people to hang around you. For business persons, the day is not perfect to expand the business or launch new partnerships.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will also demand major investment plans. Consider more options to save wealth and cut down on expenditure, especially on luxury items. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. Some females will renovate the house. You may also require settling a monetary issue with a friend today. Businessmen will sign new deals. This will bring additional funds today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may see recovery from old ailments. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Some females will require consulting a doctor for skin-related issues. Children should be careful while playing outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Do not have food from outside as digestion issues may happen today. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have heart-related issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)