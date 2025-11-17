Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Government employees can expect a change in location
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: There will be specific tasks that will demand innovative concepts.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates
Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases today. Your productivity will be up to the mark at the office. Prefer smart financial investments. Health is good.
Tackle the relationship issues to keep your love affair intact. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
You may take the lover for a romantic dinner, where surprise gifts can add color to the day. Consider showering affection on the lover, and you both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married females must not take the advice of a third person, as this can bring in troubles in their marital life. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Some relationships may appear toxic, and females may feel like coming out of them. Today is the right time.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Minor issues will come up in a career. You will require working additional hours today. There will be specific tasks that will demand innovative concepts. Government employees can expect a change in location, while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Stay away from office politics and never entertain negative people to hang around you. For business persons, the day is not perfect to expand the business or launch new partnerships.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. This will also demand major investment plans. Consider more options to save wealth and cut down on expenditure, especially on luxury items. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. Some females will renovate the house. You may also require settling a monetary issue with a friend today. Businessmen will sign new deals. This will bring additional funds today.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
You may see recovery from old ailments. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Some females will require consulting a doctor for skin-related issues. Children should be careful while playing outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Do not have food from outside as digestion issues may happen today. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have heart-related issues.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
