Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts business conflict

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Capture the world with your commitment Embrace a new relationship today and this will bring serious changes in your life. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Wealth is also on your side. HT Image

Overcome romance-related issues and keep the partner happy. You will take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. While financial prosperity will be at your side, your health will also be in good shape today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Single Capricorns will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life. Those who recently had a break-up will also meet someone special. Females will get the support of parents in the love affair and today you may plan a romantic dinner where a final call on marriage can be made. An ex-flame may come back to life but this can lead to chaos, especially for married Capricorns.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Today, IT professionals will have issues with clients, especially from abroad. You may have to rework a specific project that may impact the morale. Some lawyers will take up sensational cases which will also allow them to prove their mettle. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the results. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You may invest in the stock market today. However, ensure you are making the right decision. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Some Capricorns will also clear all pending dues. You will need to spend to repair the house today. Some Cancer natives will share wealth with siblings and this will be a tough job as some people will not even think about returning it.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Capricorns with chest-related infections may require special attention. Children should be careful while playing in the evening. Some natives will recover from viral fever and minor allergies. Seniors will develop respiratory issues which will need medical attention today. You should also be careful about your diet and stick to a healthy menu.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)