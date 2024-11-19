Menu Explore
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024 predicts good wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 19, 2024 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the disputes in love &continue your discipline at work.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will upset you

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024. Expect minor tremors in the love life. Open discussions will help resolve things smoothly.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024. Expect minor tremors in the love life. Open discussions will help resolve things smoothly.

Resolve the disputes in love &continue your discipline at work. Keep the financial affairs safer and no major health issues will also disrupt the day.

Handle the challenges in the relationship with a positive attitude. Your professional affairs need to be transparent. Financial emergencies may happen at home and you also need to take care of your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor tremors in the love life. Open discussions will help resolve things smoothly. You can plan marriage as today is a good time to start a new life. Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover and ensure you both spend more time together. Your commitment will prove fruitful in the relationship and you may also introduce the lover to the parents for a nod to go ahead. Married females should try to settle issues at the house of the spouse.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Handle the professional issues with a positive mindset. Keep your strategies ready for client meetings and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Job seekers will get the right opportunities today. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their profile on a job portal. Interviews will be cleared easily while students will also clear competitive examinations today. Those who are into business will need to pay more attention to the financial part. Minor hiccups will interrupt the future operations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money will be there in life and you are good to go today. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances while some Capricorns will sell or buy property. A friend or relative will ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse. Have a great day in terms of investments as well. Businessmen will also clear pending dues while some traders will receive wealth in foreign currency.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues can disrupt the day and seniors will require medical attention. There can be troubles related to breathing. It is wise to drive carefully, especially at night. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay. It is good to take care while traveling.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
