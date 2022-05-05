Capricorn Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be happy with your finances and you will enjoy respect at your workplace. Get ready for some playtime with your siblings. Those who are planning to put forth the marriage proposal must wait for the right moment. You have been longing to spend quality time with your family. For this, you can plan a small family trip that will spread happiness and joy. You must know that all that matters is freedom and free will. You are somebody who believes in giving equal freedom to all your subordinates. You believe in justice for all. Most often you get demoralised by what others are thinking about you. You must not feel and express your opinion. You must know your true worth and importance. You need to take extra care of your health today. You can consider investing inland. The deal can be profitable if done under proper guidance.

Capricorn Finance Today



Your finances will be good as you can expect considerable monetary gain. In terms of other investments, things will be profitable for you. You can also consider investing in real estate after consulting an expert. Your bank balance will be boosting your confidence.

Capricorn Family Today



Enjoy the day with your family. You must spend more time with your parents. You have been out for work and your family has been missing you. You are advised to take extra care of an ailing member in your family and you will notice the speedy recovery

Capricorn Career Today



Things will be good at work. Those who are in the education sector will be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication. Lucrative job opportunities and new projects will also come your way. You will remain a favourite among your seniors and juniors.

Capricorn Health Today



The day will be excellent as far as your physical fitness is concerned. Those suffering from minor health issues will experience a speedy recovery. Your efforts to lose weight will show favourable results. You are advised to continue the exercise daily.

Capricorn Love Life Today



Love is in the air and the stars are in your favour. Those who are single can express their feelings to someone special. Those who are in a relationship are advised to set aside their minor difference and start planning their future together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream