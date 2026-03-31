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    Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 31, 2026: Your rapport with the management and clients needs repair

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Some new responsibilities will keep you busy at the office.

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 5:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let minor issues impact your routine life

    Keep the relationship intact today. Ensure you give up egos at the workplace, and you also prefer safe monetary investments. Settle the health issues today.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Do not let romance-related issues go out of control. Be careful to handle all professional challenges with a mature attitude. Financial prosperity exists. Handle health issues carefully.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover. Consider the suggestions of the lover while you make crucial decisions. It is good to surprise the lover with gifts today. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Today is also a good time to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. Married females must be careful not to let a third person dictate things in their family life.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Some new responsibilities will keep you busy at the office. Those who are into travel, transport, civil engineering, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and the fashion industry will travel today. Your rapport with the management and clients needs repair. The second part of the day is crucial for job seekers, and there will be job interviews. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Students will have to strive hard to clear the examinations.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in through multiple options. Consider donating money to social causes. The second part of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some natives will find the day suitable to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also require financially helping a relative or friend. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    There can also be trouble related to breathing, and it is good to consult a doctor. Today, you also need to consume more veggies and fruits and avoid alcohol. Viral fever or cough-related issues will also be common. Devote more time to the family, and this will give more mental peace. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Capricorn Horoscope Today For March 31, 2026: Your Rapport With The Management And Clients Needs Repair

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    Aries HoroscopeAries
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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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