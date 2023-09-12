Career and Money Horoscope Today for September 12, 2023: Astro tips for profitable results

Aries: Make way for challenges, as your job may seem a bit harder than usual. You may have to sit for longer hours to get the work done. Take a break in between to avoid any health problems. However, you may also end your day on a good note, as your coworker will provide you with good support today. This stressful day will yield profitable results in the coming days, so cheer up. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Today, you may close a big client for your side job. Your wait to make your side hustle a success will finally be over. This day will be filled with enthusiasm and productivity. You may face some challenges in managing it with your full-time job. Try some time management skills to attain a better balance. You will also get some guidance for the same from your coworkers.

Gemini: Your business operation may get hampered today due to unavoidable circumstances. You may face some minor losses to get back on track. However, these disturbances will only be temporary. Your business will be back to usual soon. If you are working as a full-time employee, you can expect some prospects for promotion and high pay. Try holding your excitement until the announcement is official.

Cancer: Workplace friendship will be highlighted today. You may finally find compatible coworkers who may support and appreciate your efforts towards your job. This will highly motivate you to perform even better. However, your manager may not like the budding friendship and may resent it. Try not to take it to your heart and affect your performance.

Leo: Today is the day your confidence will be tested by your superiors. You may be placed in a spot where you may have to express your valuable feedback to the management. Make sure to put your best efforts into it, as your promotion depends on it. This major event will also result in an increased workload of responsibilities. So, you may better buckle up to welcome this wave of growth in your career.

Virgo: Your day today will bring some exciting news in the form of doubled incentives, tangible returns and other rewards of recognition. This will fill you up with fresh inspiration to achieve milestones. However, you need to refrain from oversharing this news with your colleagues. They may feel jealous of your success and may hamper your steady progress. You must not consider them your friends and try to limit the relationship to professionalism.

Libra: Your continuous sub-par performance will be noticed by your manager. This may even shake your chances of being demoted or terminated by your company. You need to start taking your performance seriously and make changes wherever required. Today, you may also learn about a few opportunities that interest you. Thinking through everything is advised before jumping to a decision.

Scorpio: Today, some confusion might hit you and push you towards choosing between passion and profession. You may feel drawn towards your passion but cannot risk your stable income. Someone from your workplace will help you through your confusion and show you the right path. Your stars predict that your dilemma will affect your performance in your full-time job for some time.

Sagittarius: Workplace politics will take a toll on your job today. You will be unfocused, which will ultimately lead to below-average results. Your boss will call upon you to discuss the issue. The only way to get past this mind block is to stop giving attention to anything irrelevant. At the end of the day, you will have your mind cleared up, allowing you to plan your next day's work consciously.

Capricorn: Today, you will feel driven and productive and ace your day at work. This new energy is because of your long break from work. You are finally functioning better than before. Utilise this opportunity in the best way by completing all your pending work. However, negative feedback from your client, manager or coworker will push you to overthink it. Try taking this criticism wisely and let yourself work on it effectively.

Aquarius: Notable monetary gains are expected to come your way. Your hard work will be paid off in all the benefiting ways today. Your thought of leaving your workplace may settle for a bit now. There are chances that you might enjoy your work better than before. Take this opportunity to make amends with your coworkers, too. The more favourable the conditions are for you, the better you will perform in your job.

Pisces: Your company may start to lay off soon. There are high chances that you, along with others, may face the prospects of unemployment. It is better to keep your options open and look for opportunities whenever possible. Your stars suggest favourable results in various fields if the job switch is your priority. Take the chance today and analyse what works for you professionally.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779