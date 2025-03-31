Horoscope Today for Rat (Years 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Rats, watch who you associate with today. You might be confused or even drained due to moving too far from family or people you trust. Guard your energy; keep your circle tight. If something feels wrong, trust that gut feeling. Now is the time to straighten your back and stand firm: Wisdom is on your side. Stay true to your own pace, and do not allow external noise to influence your path. As for the stars, they remind you that your strength lies in clarity and calm confidence. Chinese Zodiac Horoscope Today for April 01, 2025

Horoscope Today for Ox (Years 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Hello, strong Ox! Today is going to ease your breathing with clear lines drawn. If someone is pushing too much and entering places he should not be, it is definitely the right moment to say a gentle "no" to them. You are strong, but do not need to carry everyone with you. Focus mainly on your peace of mind-emotional balance matters most here. The stars are encouraging you to speak your truth and defend your space.

Horoscope Today for Tiger (Years 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Hi Tigers! Feeling a wee bit off today? That’s okay, don’t stress yourself with worry over drama. If emotions are sky-high, try to pour them on moving first, before heading anywhere else. Do a quick walk, stretch, or even dance in your room to reset the mood, and tension is kept away. You are a powerhouse, but that works best when focused. Don’t sweat the small stuff, either. The stars say to flow with calm confidence today, and let your energy flow in the right direction.

Horoscope Today for Rabbit (Years 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbits today require soft steps and a calm heart. Everything may seem a bit obligation-tying, especially where the heart is concerned, but don't rush to untangle every knot. Be gentle with your feelings and allow them to be the same with others. Unpractical expectations may, in turn, take you to a point of disappointment, so keep them really grounded. Your kindness is your strength- believe in it. Sometimes it is just more powerful to hold space than fix it all. You are doing better than you think.

Horoscope Today for Dragon Rabbit (Years 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Almighty Dragons, today is set aside for pure hearts and clear minds. If something has been nagging in your heart regarding a relationship, it would be nice to let it out amicably now. You may find that once you open that door, many more pour in from the happiness shown by your real self. Today is also a great day to step out of your comfort zone, whether that means planning an adventure or trying something new. Do not allow setbacks from the past to dampen your spirit.

Horoscope Today for Snake (Years 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, that kind soul of yours ought to uncloak itself today, and may this little act of kindness go a long way! However, in matters concerning your purse, hitting pause before diving into the spontaneous fun is best. A little shopping spree with a friend looks tempting, but give your savings a little respect, too. Remember what the stars want you to focus on: the big picture. Be generous in spirit, but smart when it comes to your decisions.

Horoscope Today for Horse (Years 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Hey Horses! The secret of your power today is teamwork. No matter whether it's a grand project or a small task, working together will simply bring more sparkle to it and lead to extra success. Stay light with your mood and your humor as you guide the way, and naturally, others will follow. Don't sweat the small stuff and don't hold on too tightly. A fun and easy-going atmosphere will take you much farther than criticism ever could.

Horoscope Today for Goat (Years 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Dear Goats, today's call is for calm instead of control. Feelings may be deep, especially if things aren't going your way, but trying to overcontrol them will probably build more distance between you and others rather than bonding. Step away and allow people their space just to be. Trust that whatever is meant for you will never pass you by. Sometimes we could do less to make peace and let go of it instead. Ease on the control and follow the flow.

Horoscope Today for Monkey (Years 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Good day, Monkeys! Today requires a softer and more pliable attitude. If emotions or thoughts seem to clash, don't rush to fix or judge- just lean toward understanding. What feels confused now may reveal deeper truths later. Something you thought you lost might just be opening the door to amazing gains. The stars want you to breathe, remain curious, and let life unfold. A calm mind and an open heart will take you places as you make the most of this interesting, eye-opening day.

Horoscope Today for Rooster (Years 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Hello Roosters! A breath of freshness is in the air; this is your time to take a small yet significant step forward. That which did not work before need not worry you. Today gives you the opportunity to build something better, something which really feels like your own. Keep it light and show off your laughter, especially when things get jumbled or surprising. Your strength shows when you remain joyful. Stars are smiling at your efforts, so grab the chance to move forward with heart.

Horoscope Today for Dog (Years 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Hello, Dogs! You might be feeling just a bit off today, especially when emotions get too high or misunderstandings seem to linger in the air. It is easy to assume; however, this is one of those days when you have to think things through before jumping ahead of your thinking. Take a breather and rest a while; simply give yourself the space to breathe. The calm and clear mind will bring you the supposed answers.

Horoscope Today for Pig (Years 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Hello Pigs! You may be getting out of bed buzzing with energy, but be careful not to overdo it. Saying yes to everything means that you are probably going to be scattered and eventually worn out. The stars suggest limiting yourself to a few activities that actually mean a lot to you and giving them your best. Need to blow off steam? A quick walk or some movement will help you stay focused and clear-headed. Your day will go smoother if you pace yourself.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779