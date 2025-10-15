Dhanteras marks the beginning of the 5-day Diwali celebration. It is the day when families shop for gold and silver, and prayers are offered to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the deities of wealth and prosperity. Vastu tips for Dhanteras 2025: Where to keep gold, silver, and diyas(Freepik)

In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, and according to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, following simple Vastu rituals can help attract abundance, positivity, and good fortune into your home.

Here are some easy and effective Vastu tips for Dhanteras 2025 to help you make the most of this auspicious day:

Keep gold and silver in auspicious directions

Gold and silver symbolize the energy of Goddess Lakshmi. After Dhanteras, place any new coins, ornaments, or silverware in the north or northeast corner of your home.

The north direction is ruled by Lord Kuber, the celestial treasurer.

The northeast (Ishan Kon) represents purity and divine wisdom.

If you have a locker or safe, place it on the south or southwest wall with its door opening toward the north. This ensures your wealth always faces Lord Kuber. Line the locker with a clean red or yellow cloth and keep it free of dust, as clutter blocks positive energy flow.

Energize precious metals with mantras

Before storing your newly bought gold or silver, energize them with divine vibrations. On Dhanteras night:

Light a ghee diya in your home temple.

Sprinkle Gangajal or rose water on the metals.

Chant the mantra: “Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah.”

Keep these items near Goddess Lakshmi’s idol overnight. The next morning, after offering prayers, move them to your locker. This ritual helps protect your wealth and ensures it multiplies throughout the year.

Light diyas in the right direction

Lighting diyas on Dhanteras is more than a tradition, it is a way of inviting divine light into your life. According to Vastu:

Place one diya at your main door facing south to block negative energies and invite blessings.

Keep another diya in the northeast corner to attract prosperity and spiritual clarity.

In your mandir, light diyas in front of Lakshmi and Ganesha idols, facing north or east.

Place one near the Tulsi plant and another near your kitchen stove to seek the blessings of Goddess Annapurna.

Lighting 27 diyas on Dhanteras night is considered very auspicious, as it represents the 13th lunar day (Trayodashi), symbolizing completion and abundance.

Cleanse and activate the wealth zone

A clean home invites positive vibrations. Before the Dhanteras puja, declutter your north zone, the wealth corner of your house.

Discard old receipts, damaged items, and unnecessary papers.

Wipe your locker with rose water or Gangajal.

Keep Gomti Chakras, cowries, or rice grains inside for protection and stability.

Add a red or yellow cloth inside for good luck.

Light sandalwood or camphor incense to purify the aura and enhance the energy flow.

Decorate and light up the entrance

Your home’s entrance is the main gateway for energy to enter. On Dhanteras night, decorate it beautifully with:

Marigold flowers and mango leaf torans.

A rangoli featuring Goddess Lakshmi’s footprints pointing inward to welcome her blessings.

Place one diya on each side of the door — one for Lakshmi and one for Kuber.

Keep the entrance well-lit until midnight to symbolize an open path for prosperity all year long.

Chant and affirm prosperity

Conclude your Dhanteras puja by reciting Purush Suktam and Shree Suktam, followed by this simple affirmation:

“On this holy night of Dhanteras 2025, I welcome the light of Kuber and Mahalakshmi. I easily attract wealth, peace, and success into my life.”

Expressing gratitude and positive affirmations helps align your inner energy with the cosmic flow of abundance.

By following these easy Vastu tips, you can invite lasting prosperity and keep your home glowing with positive energy throughout the year.