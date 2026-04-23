Ganga Saptami 2026: Vedic astrology explains the astrological significance of this day

Ganga Saptami is a sacred observance in Hinduism that celebrates the divine reappearance of Ganga, the personification of the holy Ganges. The festival is observed on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha and is associated with spiritual purification, renewal and devotion. Read the astrological significance of the auspicous day of April 2026, based on vedic astrologers. (Canva)

According to Vedic astrology, the day symbolises cleansing of past karma and emotional renewal, as the sacred river is believed to carry powerful purifying energy.

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Astrological significance of Ganga Saptami In Vedic astrology, Ganga Saptami represents spiritual renewal and the cleansing of accumulated karmic burdens. Water is considered a symbol of emotions and purification, and the sacred river is believed to help release negativity and restore inner balance.

Astrologers often suggest using the day for prayer, meditation and acts of charity, as the waxing lunar phase during this time is considered supportive of spiritual growth and positive transformation.

What rituals should be performed on Ganga Saptami day? Taking a holy dip in the Ganga or other sacred rivers

Offering prayers and flowers to Goddess Ganga

Performing charity such as donating food or essentials

Visiting temples or river ghats for special puja Ganga Saptami 2026 Muhurat and Timings This year, the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on Thursday, April 23, 2026

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:01 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 hours 37 minutes

Saptami Tithi begins - 10:49 PM on Apr 22, 2026

Saptami Tithi ends - 08:49 PM on Apr 23, 2026

Why is Ganga Saptami an auspicious day? Ganga Saptami is seen as a reminder of spiritual rebirth. Just as the river re-emerged after being released by Jahnu Rishi, devotees believe the day encourages letting go of past negativity and beginning a new spiritual journey.

The festival highlights the deep connection between nature, cosmic energies and human life, an idea that lies at the heart of Vedic philosophy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional beliefs and inputs from Vedic experts. HT has no authority over this story; reader discretion is advised.