Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 14: Embrace love!

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)



You’re passionate, adventurous but also changeable. You need to work on your flaky nature. Don’t take things on and give up when they start feeling boring. Stick to it, complete it. Your day will have both highs and lows but the highs will definitely overpower the latter. Stay excited, stay steady.

Gemini Finance Today



Set a budget for yourself and adhere to it. Take some money out to make small but valuable investments. Don’t let your outflow exceed the inflow. It can cause serious trouble for you in future. Make mature, cautious and responsible decisions regarding money matters and you should do fine.

Gemini Family Today



Pay attention to how your family members are feeling. Don’t lose your cool. Deal with them patiently. They might be acting in a certain way due to their own ongoing problems. Try and talk it out with them. Be rational, not judgemental. Make them feel extra loved as they might need just that at the moment.

Gemini Career Today



You’re all set to soar high. You’re on roll, professionally. You’re brimming with confidence and positivity and are very dedicated. Don’t let this spirit die. It’s going to bring about really exciting news for you super soon. Promotion or monetary gains are expected.

Gemini Health Today



Taking care of yourself, exercising in moderation and getting sufficient rest has brought about positive changes in your life. You’re realising this too. You’re cheerier and this is helping you mend your broken relations too.

Gemini Love Life Today



Romance is going to take you to magical places, it’s going to make you feel things you’ve never felt before. It’ll leave you speechless and filled with gratitude. Embrace the love, the feeling of being called someone’s love. Take a short adventurous trip with your partner and let the universe led you to wholesomeness while your happy memories.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

