Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 18:Try to clear the misunderstandings

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today the day is likely to be full of activities and will be an action-packed day. Circumstances would allow you to improve your position in ways that are constructive for everyone involved. A long-standing concern is about to be resolved, offering you some mental relief. It’s a great time for reflection and for making big changes. Find time for your hobbies and for leisure to refresh your mind and mood. Some of you may experience enhanced connections with your friends, siblings, neighborhood, and even within your community bringing much joy. You may find that your ability to make friends is greatly enhanced. Enjoy your life. A planned trip may become more complicated than you anticipated. Make the best of the situation. GO ahead with a property deal only if it is either very urgent or unavoidable. You may end up with wrong end of the stick if you are not careful.

Gemini Finance Today

This day is good for long term investments. Quick gains or short-term profits may not bring high returns, so plan your move well. It will be beneficial to clear old payments today as you may have some surplus cash.

Gemini Family Today

You are likely to share special affection towards your children and may enjoy spending time with them. Some dispute may crop um among your siblings over ancestral property. Timely intervention by family elders is likely to ensure an amicable and satisfactory resolution for all.

Gemini Career Today

If you wanted to change your job, you could get a new offer today or there could be discussions about transfer in your current job. This may turn out to be beneficial for you in the long run. New job opportunities may also open up for freshers and students today.

Gemini Health Today

Those of you looking to give up a bad habit are likely to succeed in maintaining a distance from the vice. Recreation and social activity will be important to keep your mental balance, so go ahead and mingle freely.

Gemini Love Life Today

A mature approach towards your partner is required today. Try to be understanding and extra caring to clear the misunderstandings in love life. It will be helpful to keep work stress in the office so that you can better enjoy time with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

