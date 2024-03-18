 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts love and understanding | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts love and understanding

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be cool in the love affair and resolve every issue.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as a new opportunity

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. This is also the time when the understanding grows in your relationship.

Be cool in the love affair and resolve every issue. Your professional life will be good and you will also be able to invest in stocks and shares today.

Have a good love life where you both share splendid moments. Handle professional challenges successfully. There is prosperity in life and health is also good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in love. Minor frictions may be there due to differences of opinion but that won’t impact the flow of love shower affection on the partner and you will get it back. This is also the time when the understanding grows in your relationship. Therefore, the two of you would work toward improving each other’s confidence and qualities. Avoid delving into the past and also encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors. The second half of the day is good to propose.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Today is good for making plans for new projects at the office. You may go ahead with new ideas. You may also implement new concepts that will be approved by seniors. Junior members of the team should be in the good book of managers. There is no space for ego-related problems at the workplace today. Entrepreneurs need to be careful to not annoy the local authorities. Those who deal with leather, textiles, fashion accessories, food processing, and vehicles will find good returns.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Expect a good inflow of wealth. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Some Gemini natives will find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the financial situation permits that. Traders will also receive good profits which will help in future investments. Your chances of buying a home are higher today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Despite their good health, some females may develop viral fever and cough-related issues that need to be addressed. Be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. Children may develop bruises while playing. Focus on eating less but healthy. Avoid junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

