Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 26, 2025, predicts an opportunity for job change

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 26, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 26 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Those who are traveling need to stay in touch with their partner. 

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos

Get into productive mode at work and ensure you meet the demands without any fuss. Keep the love affair cool and vibrant. Money will also come in today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 26 May 2025: When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. (Freepik)
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 26 May 2025: When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. (Freepik)

Today, ensure you meet the expectations of the lover which will help you stay happy in the relationship. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Both money and health will be at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be genuine while spending time with the lover and some natives will also find an interesting person today, most probably in the first half of the day. Ensure you handle the issues in the relationship patiently. A third person who is a friend or relative may try influencing the lover and you need to settle this through open communication. Those who are traveling need to talk with their lover over the phone and express their feelings today. Those who want to reconcile with the ex-lover can do that but ensure it doesn’t hurt the current relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Some minor issues may impact productivity but your rapport with the seniors will play a crucial role here. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You will see fortune flowing in and this will result in your lifestyle. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call. Some females will inherit a part of the family property while seniors will be serious about dividing the wealth among the children.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

While the health will be generally good, some females may develop oral health issues while some children will complain about sore throat or pain at knees. If you have surgery scheduled for the day, go ahead with the plan. Some seniors will develop breathing issues in the second half of the day. You should also be careful while using a staircase or while boarding a train or bus.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 26, 2025, predicts an opportunity for job change
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On