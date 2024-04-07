Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts a successful week

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles out of the love relationship this week. Keep troubles out of the love relationship this week. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, April 7 to 14, 2024: Keep troubles out of the love relationship this week.

Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Ensure you deliver the best results in the office. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Put in effort to resolve a crisis in the love affair. The first part of the week is auspicious to take the initiative to troubleshoot the situation. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but married Gemini natives should avoid this. Introduce the partner to the family. You may plan a romantic vacation this week. Being stubborn can kill a relationship and you must be more flexible in it. Don’t hesitate to apologize when you are in the wrong.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Update your knowledge as you’ll receive new job calls which also promise good packages. Some natives will be successful in relocating abroad for job reasons. Those who are just out of college will see job options and the banking sector will be a prominent one. You can expect a rise in post or salary. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Have a productive week in terms of money. Some Gemini natives will see wealth coming in from different sources. Partnerships may not work out on the financial front and some natives can also expect financial loss and mistreatment from trusted partners. You may invest in real estate or businesses related to hospitality, beverages, transport, and healthcare. Some natives would need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling. A friend will also ask for financial help which you cannot refuse.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in health and female natives will also recover from existing ailments. There can be issues such as sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week but these won't be serious. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)