IIT-B students raise concerns over security, academic disruption amid protests
IIT Bombay students raised security concerns and questioned political involvement in a protest, warning disruptions are affecting campus life and academics.
A group of undergraduate students at IIT-Bombay posted a statement on X raising concerns about campus security, political involvement in the ongoing student protest and disruptions to academic activities.
In the statement, the student group IITB for Bharat said it was concerned about the safety of students, faculty members, staff and other campus residents over the developments around the protest. It also questioned the involvement of political organisations and leaders in the protest.
The group alleged that some people from outside the institute had attempted to enter the campus by jumping over the boundary wall, and said it was concerned about the reported participation of political leaders and demonstrations by political organisations outside the main gate.
The statement questioned whether the protest was remaining focused on its demand for justice or was increasingly being influenced by wider political interests.
The students said repeated closures and restrictions at the main gate were affecting everyday campus life. They expressed concern that academic programmes, institutional events and professional interactions could be postponed or cancelled because of the security situation.
The group also raised concerns about students facing difficulties entering the institute through the main gate during the protests. It said students living on campus or attending classes, conducting laboratory work and carrying out research should be able to access the institute without difficulty.
The statement comes amid continuing tensions on the IIT Bombay campus over demands for justice and action in connection with a student’s death by suicide.
Former chairperson’s plea
Former chairperson of the IIT-B BoG Sharad Saraf issued a statement on Sunday saying that while everyone was deeply concerned about what had happened to the deceased student, efforts must be made to ensure that no further unfortunate incident takes place on campus.
“The well-being, safety and academic future of every student must remain paramount. I sincerely appeal to all political parties to exercise restraint and keep politics away from IIT Bombay. Students must be allowed to prepare for and appear in their examinations in a peaceful, stable and academically conducive environment,” the statement said.
Saraf warned that if further disruptions continued to jeopardise students’ academic performance and well-being, all stakeholders must be prepared to accept responsibility for the consequences of their actions.
“We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy before recognising the harm that prolonged disruption can cause. Stop playing with the lives and futures of 12,000 IIT Bombay students. Keep politics away from IIT Bombay. Let our students focus on their education, research and innovation,” Saraf said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More