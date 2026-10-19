ICE returns Indian national Rajinder Kumar to Oregon custody for trial in newlyweds' deaths: Key details here

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has transferred 32-year-old Indian national Rajinder Kumar back to Oregon state custody, where he will stand trial for manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a fatal highway accident. Indian national Rajinder Kumar has been returned to Deschutes County custody, where he faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter and related charges stemming from a deadly tractor-trailer crash

Following his arrival at the Deschutes County Jail, federal officials announced that Kumar's deportation proceedings will be suspended pending the completion of his state court criminal trial.

Charges against Indian national Rajinder Kumar In a post on X on Sunday, ICE announced that Kumar faced indictment in Deshutes County, Oregon, on two counts of first-degree manslaughter along with additional related charges arising from the deadly accident.

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“ICE transferred Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, to Oregon state custody to face prosecution in connection with the deaths of two newlywed Americans. Kumar has been indicted in Deschutes County, Ore., on 2 counts of first-degree manslaughter and other related charges stemming from a deadly November 2025 tractor-trailer accident,” the post states.

After his arrest, ICE said that it filed “an immigration detainer with the Deschutes County Jail, but in April 2026, Deschutes County released Kumar from custody without honoring ICE's detainer.”

"ICE officers subsequently located and arrested Kumar at large earlier this year. Following the conclusion of state criminal proceedings, ICE will pursue Kumar's immigration case consistent with federal law."

ICE's Julio S Hernandez speaks out on killing of two Americans According to the official website, Julio S Hernandez, the acting Field Office Director for ICE ERO Seattle, stated: Two American citizens lost their lives, and their families are entitled to accountability. ICE collaborated extensively with law-enforcement partners to facilitate Kumar's return to state custody so he may face the serious charges brought against him, Hernandez added.

"This coordinated action protects the public, supports the victims' families, and ensures that an individual accused of these crimes does not evade justice. ICE will continue using every lawful tool available to protect the American people from criminal activity committed by illegal aliens".

Rajinder Kumar is an ‘illegal’ Indian truck driver The United States Border Patrol apprehended Kumar in the vicinity of Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022, following his unauthorized entry into the United States from Mexico, the ICE stated.

Subsequently, he was initiated into removal proceedings. According to ICE, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States.

According to ICE, this case is consistent with several comparable incidents involving Indian nationals operating commercial vehicles within the United States.