Karan Johar announces Student Of The Year: After Dark as franchise completes 14 years, gives it a spooky twist with Shanaya Kapoor

This time, however, the makers are taking the franchise in a completely different direction. Shanaya, who makes her digital debut with the series, reportedly plays a double role. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show reimagines the familiar St. Theresa setting as a thriller competition. Karan returns as a producer, backing a project that moves away from the glossy college drama associated with the earlier films.

The first look features Shanaya in a blood-stained avatar, hinting at a very different story from the franchise audiences have known so far. Sharing the announcement on social media, Karan reflected on the franchise’s journey and teased its new direction. “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey taking it forward but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!👊👊👊.”

Karan Johar is giving Student Of The Year a major makeover as the franchise completes 14 years today, October 19. The filmmaker has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a new web series starring Shanaya Kapoor , which promises to trade the original films’ campus glamour for a darker world of mystery, violence and competition.

Reema Maya and Shanaya Kapoor on the new series Director Reema Maya said the series would retain the franchise's name while moving away from the elements audiences associate with it. The web series format, she explained, also gives the team more room to explore conversations relevant to young people.

“This isn't going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series. Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show. The cast is young and incredibly talented! Shanaya is a director's actor - prepared and hardworking,” she adds.

For Shanaya, the project offers an opportunity to challenge the expectations surrounding her on-screen image. The actor said her character's complexity and unconventional portrayal made the experience particularly demanding. “Student Of The Year: After Dark Web Series for me is more than just a project, it's a bold statement. Portraying this character in a contrasting manner is a deliberate choice to challenge expectations and redefine what audiences anticipate from mainstream storytelling. The role is layered, flawed, and unapologetically real. Stepping into her world has been the most challenging and a rewarding experience," she adds.