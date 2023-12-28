Horoscope 2024: Annual astrological prediction for each zodiac

Aries Horoscope 2024 This year, you will get the benefit of planetary compatibility. There may be a lack of focus or concentration in education and career. Efforts will be successful. There will be a need for maintenance and modernization of property functions. There will be business changes. There will be ups and downs after May. There will be desired benefits. There will be transfer and promotion at the desired place in the job. Income from special work will increase. You will get support from senior people. Diseases like gas, bile, blood disorders, diabetes, etc. can occur. There may be tension and differences at home. Children will progress. A separate family business will start. Will be spent on auspicious work at home. There will be religious journeys and charitable works. Horoscope 2024: Find your yearly horoscope predictions by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla based on your zodiac signs.(Pixabay)

Taurus Horoscope 2024

This festival will be beneficial from a business point of view. The work that has been pending for some time will be completed this year. Rivals will compromise. There will be work on expansion, renovation, and modernization of the industry on which expenditure will be incurred. There will be tension in partnership. The situation will change with the help of a senior person. The pending money will come back. There will be some wastage which will not yield any benefit. There may be the purchase of land, buildings, etc. Small auspicious works will happen at home. There will be concerns about children's health, education, etc. There will be struggles in education and career. There will be an impact due to conflict and elevation. Employed people will be successful in getting a favorable situation. Unwanted incidents may occur. Arthritis, eye pain, problems below the waist, or fractures may occur. Avoid diseases caused by gas and bile. There will be interest in occult knowledge and tantra-mantra. A religious journey is possible. Venus is the lord of Taurus, hence there will be natural attraction in your personality. Your height and physical appearance can easily attract people. You may be happy by nature. Your speech will be influential. You will have an amazing ability to learn any subject matter.

Gemini Horoscope 2024

This year you will have to face a lot of ups and downs. There will be opportunities to get desired study and field in education and career. The desire to go to a big institute outside of higher education will be fulfilled. There will be tension with business partners. There will be progress in business with external support. There will be obstacles in setting up new enterprises. There are chances of buying property and increasing permanent capital in the house. You can get a pending loan. We have to adjust. The employee is likely to be promoted and transferred as per his wish and will have to face some problems. Body pain can cause neck, shoulder, and brain-related problems. Take care of your eating habits. Dust and smoke can cause allergies. This year will be auspicious for the unmarried. Be careful in matters of love. There will be peace in the house.

Cancer Horoscope 2024

This year, the blessings will remain, and the intellectual level will improve. Will earn profit in business. There will be profit from the share market also. Political obstacles in business will be removed. Plans will be made for new ventures. There will be a promotion in the job and a desired transfer. Land, buildings, shops, etc. will be purchased for commercial use. Auspicious works will take place at home. Money will have to be replenished. A female person may suffer. Old differences will go away and unity will come. Reputation will increase. Obstacles in higher education will be removed. Problems like bone breakage and allergies etc. may occur. Avoid thyroid etc.

Leo Horoscope 2024

This year will bring growth in business. New ventures can be started. There will be political benefits. There are chances of getting special respect. Harmony has to be maintained in partnership. There are chances of getting the desired work completed through transfer. The economic structure will be strong. There will be profit from the stock market and promotion at the workplace. There will be some obstacles in the field of education and career, but ultimately you will get success. There may be tension in the family. Children will progress. Administrative investigation or some major obstacle may arise, so be careful. You may face injuries, sprains, fractures, and infectious diseases. Avoid dust, sunlight, smoke, and improper eating habits. Be careful while using vehicles and machinery.

Virgo Horoscope 2024

The work done now will yield benefits. There will be opportunities for business expansion. There will be some obstacles. Problems will be solved with the help of a senior person. You may get political benefits. Any old property will be sold and converted into useful building land. Disagreements will increase at home. The prestige of the family will increase. Fulfilling your desires in education and career will result in success in exams. There will be huge expenditure on utility vehicles etc. and luxury items at home. There is no possibility of transfer, if it happens it will be at the desired place. There is a possibility of stomach-related diseases, diabetes, arthritis, etc. Pay attention to your eating habits. Do not eat tamasic food.

Libra Horoscope 2024

This year will create hindrances but will not cause harm. Hard work and dedication, especially honest work, will pay off. Higher officials will cooperate. You will be successful in business. A lot of expenditure will be incurred in increasing the utility of land, buildings machinery, etc. Ancestral property may be obtained. The pending money will be received. There will be a desire for promotion and transfer in the job. You will be successful in higher education. Possibilities will increase in education. Auspicious works will take place at home. Some new work may happen at home. There may be stiffness in the shoulders, waist, etc., liver problems, stones, diabetes, indigestion, etc. Pay attention to your eating habits. Health will generally be fine.

Scorpio Horoscope 2024

This year business will be profitable. Professional responsibility will increase. Will have to work harder. Any side business can also be started. Business expansion will be difficult. Political success can be achieved. Employed people will get the benefits of promotion etc. Holidays may be long. Circumstances will be difficult in the field of education and career. Patience and hard work will be required. The burden of renovation, repair in the house, and expenses on any relative, etc. will increase. There may be problems like vata-pitta disease, lung disease, pain in the left ear, pain in the eyes, etc. Avoid dust, smoke, and improper eating habits. Keep your daily routine organized. Scorpio people have attractive and powerful personalities. Since they work independently, they do not like interference from others. They are humorous and impulsive. They are enthusiastic but traditional in love.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2024

This year, you will have to face many obstacles, but you will still get benefits. You may also have to handle the work of partner-manager etc. Due to a lack of coordination between demand and supply in business, profit opportunities will be missed. Expenses will increase. Change in the workplace may be against one's wishes and the effect of transfer etc. will reduce profits. You will get success in the field of career and education. There may be a lack of concentration. Children will progress in the family. There will be tension in the family. The influence of another member will increase. Auspicious work will happen. Women are at risk of diabetes, allergies, stomach disorders, and gynaecological diseases. Sagittarius people are spiritual and traditional thinkers. Despite having faith in God, they do not like hypocrisy and show off. Generous and affectionate personality, full of human qualities but quick to anger.

Capricorn Horoscope 2024

This year will be progressive. Businesses related to communication mediums will give profits. To expand or establish an industry, expenditure will have to exceed the limit. You will get benefits in politics. There may be a trip abroad this year. The business will expand. Your transfer may be away from home. There will be expenditure on luxury items at home. Old disputes will be resolved. Property can be purchased. Children will progress and auspicious work will be accomplished. You will get success in the field of education and career with some obstacles. There may be problems like injuries, fractures, etc. stomach-related disorders, diabetes, etc. Avoid cold. Capricorn people are generous and sympathetic towards others. Are often shy. Adapt themselves according to circumstances. They are hardworking but it takes time to get the desired results.

Aquarius Horoscope 2024

This year's business is due to the influence. Stuck money can be recovered. There will be expenditure on modernization which will bring profit. There will be obstacles in new ventures. There will be support from partners. Settling old liabilities will bring success in other areas. The transfer would be undesirable. There may be a change in work. There will be expenditure on the health of a member of the household. Children will progress. Auspicious works will take place at home. There are chances of getting ahead of others in the field of career and education. There may be a trip abroad for higher education. Take care of your eating habits. Aquarius people are philosophical and generous. Being charming and well-mannered, he quickly makes friends. But feel shy to express their talent in front of everyone.

Pisces Horoscope 2024

This year will bring you success in every field. The desired work will be accomplished. The business will expand. The partnership will be successful. Big achievements can be achieved in politics. Work with the help of a business expert, you will get benefits. Building land will be purchased for the house. Do not trust any unknown person. There are chances of promotion in a job and transfer to the desired place. You will get high success in the field of education and career. There may be stomach and urinary infections, lung infections, heart problems, etc. Don't ignore your health in your enthusiasm for work. The health of elderly people at home can also be a cause for concern.