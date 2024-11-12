Horoscope for November 12, 2024: The universe brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs

November 12, 2024, is bringing some serious energy! The universe is filled with powerful energy today, making it feel intense yet inspiring, as we wrap up old chapters and prepare for fresh starts. The universe brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs today.(Pixabay)

With the Moon in Pisces, the final sign of the zodiac, we’re set to close past cycles with a sense of letting go and renewal. This is a day for reflection and healing as we prepare to step confidently into new beginnings.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

You’re about to dive headfirst into some serious abundance today. You'll finally get a chance to pause and tune in to what you want. Today, you are likely to expect financial surprises to flow in, bringing fresh, creative ways to boost your income. Your inner trendsetter is set to shine, and unexpected cash may follow.

This is the perfect time to plan your next big move. Take it slow, even if patience isn’t your strong suit, because there’s truth to “good things come to those who wait.” And here’s the best part: with Venus now in Capricorn, you’re bound to climb even higher. Your charm will be magnetic, and love could be right around the corner—maybe with someone who matches your fiery energy!

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Stars predict an intense energy today. With the Moon in Aries, emotions will be high, giving you a moment to embrace your inner drama queen and let those feelings flow. Use this passion to shine, facing any hidden thoughts with courage.

Money talks may arise, so be open to sharing responsibilities. And with Saturn in Pisces, it’s time to let go of any habits or connections that hold you back. By day’s end, you’ll feel lighter and more in control. Embrace the transformation—it’s all part of your fabulous journey.