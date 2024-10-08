Horoscope for October 8, 2024: The Moon opposite Jupiter is likely to bring new horizons to these zodiac signs today

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Today, on October 8, 2024, with the Moon opposite Jupiter, Sagittarius natives will likely attract more abundance than usual. Due to this cosmic influence, your natural generosity is in full swing, and you might feel like spreading your positive energy to everyone around you. Just be mindful of your boundaries — while giving is wonderful, don’t let others take advantage of your kindness. You have a special trait of honesty that is also shining through, and conversations, whether with distant friends or new acquaintances, might lead you to unexpected opportunities for growth. Moon opposite Jupiter is likely to bring new horizons to two zodiacs today.

If someone tries to limit your free spirit, you might react by going overboard — having too much fun, being too loud, or even planning a last-minute trip to "find yourself" again. If you’re feeling restless or out of sorts, it could be your inner philosopher questioning your life’s direction once more. Retail therapy might seem tempting as a quick fix.

You’ll be itching for change, whether that means switching up your hairstyle or rearranging your home. Even small changes, like moving things around or updating your wardrobe, can feel like a refreshing new adventure.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Today, you are likely to experience a sea of opportunities. Whether you're planning a fun getaway or diving deep into studying big topics, like the meaning of life, your dreamy nature is in tune with the cosmos right now.

Today's cosmic shift will likely bring new horizons. He,ce, nothing can hold you back when you’re on a quest for self-discovery! Luck is on your side, making it a fantastic time to sign contracts, tackle that mountain of paperwork, and say yes to any cause that pulls at your compassionate, save-the-world heart!

With the Moon sextile Mercury, you're truly in your element as the zodiac’s therapist — people naturally come to you for support. Casual chats might turn into meaningful, deep conversations because you can sense what everyone’s feeling without effort! Whether you're finishing your loved ones' sentences or working together on projects, you're in sync with everyone around you. And with your natural charm and magical presence, it's easier than ever to make a significant impact in your career right now.