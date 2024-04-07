Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 07, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Expenditure is set to increase due to some unexpected expenses. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. Some of you can be busy preparing for a kitty party or a get-together.

Love Focus: With you around there will be nothing but excitement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. A business trip holding much promise may turn out to be a damp squib. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you can help out. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and may even befriend you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. The success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Positive feedback on a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Your attempts to be socially in are likely to get you into your old cocktail circuit. Your hard work on the academic front will be recognized soon.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Those spiritually inclined may be encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. The decision regarding a property- related matter may be given in your favour. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. Wrong decisions may prove heavy on your finances. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get- together. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Avoid travelling, if things can be organized through other ways.

Love Focus: Romance may enter your life most unexpectedly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. The benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front. A get-together will allow you to regain your social turf.

Love Focus: A Lover’s moodiness may throw a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

A changed routine will be good for overall health. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. You will succeed in revving up your social life by calling over your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour is likely to bear fruit as you find your ideal match.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with friends. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship can experience rough weather.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Those in a joint family set-up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a new experience. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are romantic by nature and will keep the fires of passion burning in your love life.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Green

A change of scene will be good for health. Expect the financial situation to remain strong. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Seeing new places, and meeting new people is in store for some. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky. Spending time in your circle of friends is likely to give you immense joy.

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Grey

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front. A rising standard of living is likely to make you rub shoulders with the cream.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into somebody’s heart!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue