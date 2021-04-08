Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. Depressing thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits. You are simply going to love a trip with someone you get along with well. Those thinking of taking up a franchise may find the step lucrative.

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime. Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call. Spouse and other family members can pester you for something you dislike. Travelling to a distant destination will be fun. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. Avoid overdoing things on the academic front else it may affect your grades.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the interest alive of someone attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise regimen will soon tell on your health. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to strength. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too.

Love Focus: This is the day when you can find lover in the most receptive mood to share your inner feelings.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity. Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic front. Chances of falling sick during a journey cannot be ruled out for some. A property may be allotted to you. A confidential matter must not be discussed outside under any pretext.

Love Focus: A special time with the one you love is on the cards on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone’s guidance on the health front is likely to lead you to total fitness. Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss. A new colleague may not share your enthusiasm for your favorite project. Homemakers will have enough money to see the work to completion. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal. Your spiritual endeavors will help bring peace of mind and contentment.

Love Focus: Lover’s comments can put you in a thoughtful mood.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Someone close may belie your trust by doing something against your interests, so be careful.

Love Focus: Those feeling down on the romantic front should get up and do something about it soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. You may not get interested in giving your property on rent or selling it outright despite some good offers.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm will win the heart of the one you have a secret crush on.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spouse or a family member may need your help, so find time to be available. Remain cautious while travelling. You will need to get aware of the market situation, if you want to fetch a good bargain for property. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. Financial front remains most satisfactory. Loose ends at work are easily tied up.

Love Focus: Romantic front needs excitement, so churn up some ideas that will draw lover closer to you!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Expect a thrilling time on the social front. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. The magic of thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. This seems to be a challenging day and you will tackle more than what is expected of you. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. Thrilling time is in store for some in an outing. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favor.

Love Focus: Challenges are likely to be encountered on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Students are set to fare well in a competition. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. It is important not to put all eggs in one basket on the financial front. You will succeed in developing a good understanding with a colleague to smoothen things out on the work front. Spouse can pester you for something you are really not keen on. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along.

Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the love of your life is likely to play along.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Giving company to the one you love on a long journey is possible. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. A fine day for those trying to make some money on the side. Interference on the work front may not allow professionals to give their best. A child or family youngster may question your authority. Love Focus: Your romantic mood is likely to be contagious today, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Spirituality is likely to enhance positivity. Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain. You will find yourself favorably placed on both personal and professional fronts. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. An exciting trip is possible. You are likely to receive a good price for the piece of land.

Love Focus: It’s the right time to take your relationship to the next level; think about it.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





