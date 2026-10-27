Traffic restrictions near Chandni Chowk on October 28 ahead of proposed rally

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced in parts of central Delhi on Wednesday, October 28, in view of a proposed rally from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, which is expected to draw around 10,000 participants. A proposed rally from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall may prompt traffic restrictions on Wednesday, October 28. (HT Photo/Representational)

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, restrictions will remain in force from 3 pm to 5 pm, depending on prevailing traffic conditions and security requirements. Commuters have been advised to avoid the Red Fort stretch, wherever possible, and plan their journeys in advance.

Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg will also be restricted or regulated during the period.