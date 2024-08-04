Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. The family will appear most responsive to your needs. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some. A helping hand to someone in need is likely to raise your image on the social front. Rough time is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge on their favourite pastime.

Love Focus: Lovers can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

The condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately!

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on track. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! A celebration is in the offing and will prove most enjoyable. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realize their dreams!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A loan will be granted to fulfil a fond desire. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. The chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. A deadline looming on the horizon will be successfully met. A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. An understanding with someone will make your work easy. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Those planning for a party or a function may get into two minds about it. Your popularity is set to rise within your social circle.

Love Focus: Lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up their love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Bouncing back with a vengeance on the professional front is indicated. The family will be extremely supportive and help you out in a crisis. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Your high spirits may prove contagious and bring cheer to all. The condition of those under the weather is set to improve.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Taking the bull by the horns is what will catapult your reputation sky-high. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from a monotonous routine. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Trekking or going to a far-off place will prove both exciting and refreshing. There will be some who will support you, so don’t worry. You are likely to help a close friend in getting out of a tight situation. A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to bring happiness.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so those looking for it.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. Out-of-town visitors will make your home lively. The extra energy will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Your own positive opinion about yourself gets reinforced. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch your lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. You will be able to make good decisions by simply being cool and composed. Good advice from a friend can make a big difference in your life.

Love Focus: You may find a partner in a romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Cream