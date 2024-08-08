Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable position. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. Peace is what you want on the home front and this is what you can expect today. Someone is likely to compliment you on your looks and the way you conduct yourself. If you are travelling to a new destination, you can rest assured of a comfortable journey.

Love Focus: You are likely to create a situation, just to meet a lover!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Eating right and remaining active is your mantra for good health, so stick to it. Expected returns from an investment may not seem too encouraging as of now, but are certain to improve later. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. Your well-wishers will take care of what you are unable to complete at work. Those indulging in speculation or real estate are likely to hit it rich. You may be in for a pleasant surprise on the social front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

A vacation may beckon, so go pack your bags and set out for someplace exotic. Everything remains hunky-dory on the family front. This is the time to put in your best efforts in securing the best job on offer. Your intelligence and confidence will soon find you on the path to success. A good monetary offer in a new job will be hard to resist. Your firm resolve to come back in shape will soon bear fruits. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date.

Love Focus: Togetherness is foreseen on the romantic front and give you oodles of joy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Some of you can get heavily involved in an important task on the professional front. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. Decisions regarding a property may go in your favour.

Love Focus: An admirer may muster enough courage to approach you, so expect a delightful phase of romantic life to begin!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Hard time is foreseen on the academic front. Owning a house is indicated for some. Those in the tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. You will find yourself up to a difficult task on the professional front and complete it to the satisfaction of all. Fears about your financial condition will be unfounded, as previous investments start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Your helpful nature will be greatly appreciated on the social front. Health remains good. You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

A profitable time is indicated for professionals in medical and engineering fields. Things look rosy on the academic front, as your efforts get recognized. You are likely to take all the right steps to keep perfect health. This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards. Family life will prove immensely fulfilling, as mutual bonds strengthen. Your financial state remains satisfactory. Registering a property in your name is possible.

Love Focus: The lover may take the relationship to the next level on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. A change of diet will help you to come back in shape. The financial situation is set to improve through your efforts. Students may need to do better than their current performance. The chances of going on a vacation look bright. Expect your family's full support in your new venture. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Your help will be much appreciated on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to get a positive response from someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Something started on the fitness front will pay you well in terms of good health. Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. This is the day when you can expect luck to favour you. You are likely to catch your senior in a good mood and get what you want.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just around the corner for some. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. An outing promises to be the most exciting.

Love Focus: An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Meetings and conferences can consume a lot of your productive hours today. Those in professional fields are likely to find the day favourable. The chance of meeting a celebrity brightens for some. Those in business are likely to make good profits. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Joining a health club is your answer to remaining fit. A brief journey with the family will prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: A freshly begun romantic relationship is likely to flourish.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Today, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion. Family will support you in all your endeavours. You are likely to own property soon. Professionally, it will be a completely satisfying day. Compliments and best wishes can come pouring in for some. Those travelling are likely to enjoy special treatment. This is a monetarily auspicious day. Much more effort is required on the academic front, than you are putting in at present.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may find you enjoy your heart out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey