All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 12, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. A good financial move will prove profitable. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Regular workouts allow you to maintain a good health. The benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labor on the professional front. Homemakers may crave a change and plan a vacation. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opportunity is likely to come on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Your popularity is set to soar on both personal and professional fronts. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquility. You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. You may be in for some perks on the professional front. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. A helpful colleague may offer to share your workplace burden. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to pay for those romantically inclined.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. Prospects of joining a prestigious company or institute brighten for some. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. There seem to be no problem on the monetary front, as you continue to earn well. Those looking for financers will be able to find a good one. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose much difficulty. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Good relations will help in managing a transfer to your chosen location. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: Lover may kiss and make up for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. A coveted post may come your way, as you are able to play your cards well. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Pink