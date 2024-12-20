Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for December 20. (Pixabay)

Neglecting health might delay regaining your ideal physical shape. Switch to saving mode to preserve your financial assets. If you're working today, expect improvements at your workplace. You’ll back your spouse’s ideas for home-related changes. Driving at night seems unsafe today, so avoid if possible. Efforts on property matters are expected to yield benefits. Effective time management will aid you academically today.

Love Focus: Romantic vibes lift as someone sparks your interest.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Financial stability increases as funds start flowing in. Someone might encourage you toward a healthier lifestyle. An outing with friends is expected to bring joy. A young family member’s success will make you proud.

Buying or selling property could be on the horizon. Thorough preparation is likely to ensure academic success.

Love Focus: Romance lingers, but you will need to set the tone.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Minor health issues might appear unexpectedly today. Higher-than-expected expenses could cause financial strain. Overplanning might complicate work-related decision-making today. A relative may surprise you with an unexpected visit. An essential trip could help you achieve your dreams. Clarify property details before signing any agreements today.

Love Focus: Eligible ones may feel eager for love but must wait.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

You may feel less energetic but are motivated to improve. Past investments provide a sense of financial stability. Stay alert if you are managing business matters today. A family gathering is likely to be enjoyable. Dropping someone off may take up a lot of time. Property acquisition processes should proceed smoothly for you.

Love Focus: New romantic ideas could inspire a loving atmosphere.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You may be determined to improve your fitness and health today. You may hesitate to make significant financial investments. Success at work is likely in current assessments. A family elder’s attitude may feel controlling today. Expect to join someone close for an enjoyable trip. Your consent may be needed in property discussions.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings inspire you to plan something special.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Health maintenance won’t be challenging due to increased awareness. Funds needed for a large task shouldn’t pose issues. A favourable deal may come your way in business. You may lead activities in a family gathering. Opt for public transport to simplify local travel today. Property concerns could add stress to your day.

Love Focus: Whispering sweet sentiments will brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Some may strain themselves physically during exercise routines. Past investments might bring in promising financial returns. A subordinate’s error could create a tricky situation. A family member’s success will elevate your reputation. An exciting opportunity for an outing may arise. You may gain ownership over a valuable property.

Love Focus: Meeting a special person is not impossible today.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You may feel motivated to regain a healthier lifestyle. Financial luck may bring an unexpected windfall today. Fortune might work in your favour professionally today. A family member may need guidance to follow your lead. Travel plans to see loved ones may materialize soon. An ancestral property issue could create ripples between the extended family members.

Love Focus: Keep romance private to avoid any awkwardness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Fitness efforts will prove beneficial for reluctant individuals. Your financial outlook will become more stable today. Avoid taking risks in personal or professional affairs. A family desire may be denied unexpectedly today.

Property acquisition could be possible for a few. You may feel increasingly confident preparing for exams.

Love Focus: Promises made in love are likely kept today.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Unexpected expenses on loved ones might require your support. Personal efforts keep you active and physically fit. Things will progress smoothly at work for you. Helping family brings you much appreciation today. You may get an opportunity to change your surroundings. Expect positive outcomes in property-related matters soon.

Love Focus: Handle a moody partner with patience today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Your health improves as you embrace physical activity. Winning small prizes or bets is a possibility today. An expected deal may seem harder to secure now. Family reunion after a long time brings joy. There’s a chance of losing direction in new surroundings. New property investments may offer lucrative returns.

Love Focus: Stronger romantic bonds are built on mutual support.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those unwell can expect significant health improvements today. Higher spending may put you in a sour mood. You might face criticism for lagging at work. You may take steps to create harmony at home. A long drive might turn out to be enjoyable. A property sale agreement may be finalized today.

Love Focus: Romance unfolds slowly as you take things carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden