Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 21, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Shaking a leg and making life more active promises to do you good on the health front. At work place, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity. Good monetary situation will help you buy what you had always desired. Differences with spouse that had cropped up for the past few days will show signs of being amicably resolved. A beautiful stay at a luxurious resort is likely to make you feel pampered. Meeting people and doing fun things together is likely to keep you entertained on the social front.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be most comforting.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A regular health check-up will surprise you with positive results. Property decisions need more patience at your end. Amazing growth and monetary gains can be expected. Important business conferences can be a game changer for your professional growth. Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will be contagious and make for a happy domestic atmosphere. Take a break for a vacation. Giving premises on rent is indicated for those looking for tenants. Invitation to some prestigious event is likely on the social front.

Love Focus: Budding romance can find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Family may require your approval in purchasing an important item for home. Wise investments promise to bring handsome dividends. Professionals will be able to make new clientele. Undertaking an out-of-town journey is on the cards. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Surrounding yourself with people that make you happy is extremely important.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestions can increase your anticipation of having a good time!

Lucky colour: 3

Lucky number: Yellow

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Eating health food and shunning junk food may become your motto. You will need to invest your time in sorting out problems on the financial front. A relaxing atmosphere prevails on the work front. Your efforts will help ease out the problems of someone close in the family. An exotic travel trip is likely to be on your cards. Ancestral property disputes will be ultimately resolved. Eating home-cooked food will make you feel loved and comforted.

Love Focus: Love at first sight can happen at a most unusual place.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

It’s high time you start focusing on your health front. Financial security is likely to make you feel safe and shielded. The advice of a mentor is likely to help you climb the corporate ladder. Travel stars appear bright, so start packing your bags! Family life is expected to be flourishing, and you are likely to spend time with the loved ones. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. You are likely to realise the importance of someone in your social circle, whom you used to dismiss out of hand.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky colour: 5

Lucky number: Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Enjoying an out-of-town journey is on the cards for some. A healthy and nutritious diet is likely to keep you in high spirits. Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. Time has arrived to reap rich rewards of your hard work. This is a good time to begin something on the home front that you had been contemplating for long. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. Your domineering nature is likely to get you in a spot on the social front.

Love Focus: Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Bringing about a change in lifestyle will prove most beneficial on the health front. Travel plans seems to reunite you with old friends. Some good news on the financial front awaits you. A new employee will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Your contribution to the home front is likely to be commended by all. Seizing an opportunity for going on a trip will be in your interest. Some form of appreciation can be expected by you on the social front.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience togetherness.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

A happy day at gym keeps you ecstatic throughout. A positive beginning to a new project or venture can be expected. Staying extra calculative towards financial matters is advisable. Family front may become a bit hectic with the arrival of guests, but it will be fun. Capturing special moments during a trip can make it even more memorable. Religious activities may hold special interest for you.

Love Focus: Lover may go out of his or her way to meet you.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A chance to earn good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. An exercise regimen adopted by you will prove most beneficial for health. An honour or reward can be expected by some in the creative or professional field. Resetting the house can give immense satisfaction to some homemakers. Your love for travel may find you packing bags for a journey soon. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. You will be appreciated for finding time to discharge an important social commitment.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are certain to find it soon.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A strict exercise schedule is required at your end to have a good coordination between mind, body and soul. Financial front will see you at cloud 9 today! Someone in the family will be concerned for your welfare. Those in government jobs are likely to get transfers in the desired location. A quick and sudden travel plan seems to be therapeutic. Take some time out to organize the property and related documents. Finding time to enjoy socially may seem tough at this juncture, but you will manage it somehow.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Some investments in the past may mature to give handsome returns. Acting on a health tip will be in your favour to come back in shape. You will manage to handle a contentious issue competently on the work front. Entertaining guests can be your lot today, but the time spent promises to be most enjoyable. Travel, just for the sake of it, will help you unwind. Support of friends and well-wishers will help keep your morale high.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Good day to stretch those lazy bones by undertaking some physical activity. Previous investments are poised to give handsome returns. Good news on the professional front will help you remain in a buoyant mood. Excitement reigns on the domestic front, as a family member returns home after a long period. Travel proves profitable. Those participating in extracurricular activities will excel.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream