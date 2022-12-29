Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries may find new opportunities today. Professionally or money-wise, you may do well. Putting your ideas out there and proving your dedication is a smart move right now. Those involved in business may encounter a golden opportunity to close a lucrative deal. A loan to finance a new real estate investment may be wise today. Sometimes your rigidity can spark arguments. Today is a good day for Aries students to set and achieve goals. They must work hard for better grades. Adding a new workout routine to your life may give you a much-needed energy boost.

Love Focus: Some couples may marry after getting family and friends approval.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taureans may have a good chance of finding some happiness today. You might be asked to lead a group or an important project. Launching a new project is a great time, and you may conquer new markets. Today, you and your siblings get along great. Some students may be accepted to a university of their choice. The results of the interior design are likely to please some people. Some of you may go on a trip and have unforgettable experiences. It's time to try out new physical activities now.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship may run into trouble if you are not careful with your words.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today could start off on a positive note, with plenty of joy in both the workplace and at home. You might be able to solve work-related problems using your intellect. Your ability to make quick decisions may contribute to your financial success. Happiness is expected to rule the home. Litigation cases involving real estate or other assets are likely to go in your favour. To refresh your mind, you should prepare for a short trip with your loved ones. Young Geminis may perform well academically. Minor health issues, however, may throw a wrench into your plans.

Love Focus: A new or old friend may ask you out on a date. You could be swept off your feet.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians can expect mixed fortunes today. Some people may encounter difficulties in their professional endeavours. Try yoga or meditation to gain some perspective. To those closest to you, you may be able to express yourself clearly and warmly. You may have done enough research to ensure that an old case involving ancestral property is resolved in your favour. Health may not face any major challenges. Work obligations may necessitate a brief trip. Some people could make a lot of money from it. Students may become complacent about their studies after a particularly successful test or project.

Love Focus: Some of you may find lasting love at the workplace today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos may feel energised and ready to take on any challenge. If you want to make a good impression on the professional front, today could be your lucky day. You can maintain a healthy, steady position and even make good money through trading. Today, some people may feel compelled to broaden their knowledge and understanding of their spirituality. A spiritual pilgrimage can be the best vacation. You should strive to maintain an open line of communication with family members.

Love Focus: You might be able to keep your optimism alive with some good news in your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The day may not go exactly as planned. Avoid arguing today at work or anywhere else by carefully considering your words before you speak. This could be a prosperous time for those who work in partnerships. Being around children may help relax your mind. A trip for business or a transfer is both possible. That family farm or home you've been eyeing for years might be worth selling right now because you might get a good price. If you want to study abroad, you might find some doors open for you.

Love Focus: It's possible that romance will become more intense and passionate.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libras can anticipate a productive day. As a result, you might even experience an increase in your obligations and power. You can expect a steady inflow of cash in the near future. Some health issues may crop up in the morning, but your condition should stabilise later in the day. Your domestic relationships will require a deeper level of empathy and careful attention to nuance. Those setting out should check the specifics of their destination twice to avoid disappointment.

Love Focus: You can set up the first meeting on the romantic front. Some may be surprised to see an old flame or pal.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios, today is the day to put yourself first. Prioritize your health over catching up on unfinished work. Until things calm down, it would be best if you put professional plans on hold. Today, you can count on receiving money from unanticipated quarters. Maintain a peaceful household by making an effort to be respectful and loyal in your comments. You need to make a schedule and stick to it if you want to do well in school.

Love focus: Today, you realise how much your partner cares about you and feel good.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It would be wise to start a business or form a partnership now. If your superiors start giving you more responsibility and power at work, your career could take off. Some of you might be taking on a larger share of the household chores than others, so you might want to coordinate your time commitments accordingly. There may be some wavering in the students' ability to concentrate. They should ask for help from their instructors and mentors. If you have submitted an application to move to a new country, you may soon get a response. Some may be close to finalising a deal for the property.

Love Focus: For those who are in a romantic relationship, today promises nothing but joy and peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Despite setbacks, Capricorns have a good chance of coming through in the end and completing all of their projects on time. It is possible to breathe new life into old projects. Thus allowing you to finish your work faster. Your loved ones will probably keep cheering you on. If you are worried about your health, you should make an appointment with a doctor. Positive news about going abroad for school or work can be expected. Now is a good time to take your family on a trip.

Love Focus: If you're single, you may share a deep connection and get married.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can carry out your plans without a hitch. Achievements on the professional front are much foreseen. The chances of success and recognition for family businesses are higher. This is a great opportunity to get back in touch with loved ones. Family members may value it greatly. Academic success is on the cards, and it may inspire some people to pursue higher education. Those newly married may consider planning families now.

Love Focus: Conflicts with your partner can be stressful, but you should resolve them constructively.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The ability to keep one's head up in trying circumstances is a quality valued by many in both the professional and personal spheres. It's payback time for all the years you put into your career, and it starts today. Taking care of household duties and visiting loved ones can help lift your mood. In order to maintain good mental health, you must eliminate all potential causes of stress and anxiety from your life. Similarly, today could mark a watershed moment in the lives of students.

Love Focus: For married couples, difficulties arise when there is a breakdown in communication, it can also lead to arguments.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

