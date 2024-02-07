All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 07, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Exercising control of the quality of food will assume importance on the health front. Your intelligence and gift of the gab is likely to swing a job in your favour. A special day is likely to be celebrated today with all the loved ones. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. You can expect an excellent time on the social front today.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover promises to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Wealth comes to you from many avenues. An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. Things move as per plans on the professional front. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Those seeking a break from the routine may head for an enjoyable vacation. Shifting to a new location is foretold for some. You may get the opportunity of meeting some influential people.

Love Focus: A love affair is likely to give some supreme happiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Money comes from unexpected sources to strengthen your bank balance. Something started on the health front is likely to lead to fitness. You are likely to grab a professional opportunity coming your way. Spouse is most cooperative and will support your ideas. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Good news on the social front is likely to delight you.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with someone close.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Arrears are likely to make your bank balance healthy. A lifestyle change is likely to find you fitter and more energetic, than before. Praise is in store for your excellent performance on the professional front. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Your total involvement and dedication in making a social event a success will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An initiative taken at the right time is likely to save you a lot of hassle on the professional front. Your will is likely to prevail upon your laziness and lethargy, and soon find you on a fitness spree. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. You will need to spend some time with a family elder, just to make him or her feel wanted. Your helpful attitude is set to enhance your social image. The possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with a lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Those feeling under the weather are likely to show marked improvement. You may have to share the burden of a colleague at work for a temporary period. The domestic front will be most peaceful and the family most accommodating. A long journey will be fun. Owning a house can become your aim. This is a happy day when you plan something with people of your age group.

Love Focus: Person you are in love with will offer you something you just can't refuse!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may have to go into the 'save' mode on the financial front. Junk food is best avoided. Hard work and innovative approach promises to boost your reputation on the professional front. Family members may want his or her space today, so respect that. You may soon accompany someone on a long journey. Taking the first steps in acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Social life will be most happening for those out to have fun!

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You will be able to reap rich dividends in an overseas investment. You will be able to tackle a big project with your focus and energy. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the company of neighbours today. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal.

A property can be yours at a bargain price if you act in a timely fashion. A visit to a friend or relative is likely and proves most refreshing.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

It is a good time to invest your money in mutual funds and in some other investment plans that will bring good gains to you in the future. Try to strike the right balance between work and leisure. You shine at work as your talents get recognised. A piece of good news awaits you on the domestic front. A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some. You are likely to earn a lot of goodwill by helping someone in need.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase. Fitness classes will be of much use to those afflicted with weight problems. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals. The happiness of a family youngster is likely to fill you with contentment. Some of you can be invited overseas for lectures or consultancy. Better returns from property owned by you can be expected.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. Chartered accountants and lawyers may find the day promising. You may do something to improve the domestic environment. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. Your firm resolve to come back in shape will soon bear fruits. You can expect a lot of praise from colleagues and seniors at work for a job well done. Be sensitive to the wishes of your partner, if you want peace to prevail at home. Enjoying new places today is on the cards. It is important to go into the nitty-gritty of a property transaction.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon