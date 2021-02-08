Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spouse appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Financially, you will improve your standing by starting something on the side or investing wisely. On the professional front, you will be able to keep things in order and get a pat on the back too. You can be extra careful about your health and steer clear of excesses. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Good showing on the academic front will help you in forging ahead with confidence.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of can try alternative medicine to maintain good health. You will find much joy in going for an outing with family. Good progress is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a well wisher. Profitable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. You are set to win accolades by completing a project to the satisfaction of all on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your display of affection.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Being a choosy eater may turn out to be good for health. You will find things going your way on the home front. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. A property deal proves profitable, as you get it much below the market price. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. You will be able to stabilise the financial front by being more judicious in your spending. Hostile behaviour of a senior towards you may indicate that somebody is tattling on you on the professional front.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Marked improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. Blissful existence is foretold for the newly married. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive as chance of getting lost looks real. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front. You gain popularity on the social front through your own efforts. Steady income is assured and will give you financial stability. You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude.

Love Focus: Spouse will be extra nice and uncharacteristically loving!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo (July 23-August 23): An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Those lagging behind in academics will manage to catch up. Something that you had lost or misplaced is likely to be recovered. Keep a check on shopping, as chances of overspending cannot be ruled out. Efforts on the professional front are likely to bring excellent results. A regular exercise routine will help you enjoy good health. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will be able to win over the love of the one you are desirous of.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road. Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you. You may find yourself lacking focus on the academic front, but it will be a temporary phase. Some of you can be planning for a house warming party. Today, you are likely to make good money. Meticulous planning and your keen foresight will find you completing an important task without a hitch today. Health remains good through diet control and exercising. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts on the romantic front promise to make things exciting.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your help to a family youngster will be much appreciated. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Your motivation will help someone on the academic front. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will be possible now. Those playing the stocks can expect to hit it rich. Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you. Keep a check on what you eat or it may upset your digestive system.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may face repeated interruptions, so think of another venue.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to take good care of your health. You may be taken for granted by being always available for someone on the family front. An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. It may become difficult to mend fences with rivals in a property dispute. Good planning will help you achieve much on the academic front. Investments made previously are likely to give handsome returns and will enable you to finance a new venture. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture.

Love Focus: Lover life remains immensely fulfilling, as mutual understanding grows.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A fight or argument may ensue on the home front and threatens to disturb the domestic atmosphere. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. A prime property may come to you through inheritance. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focussed approach. Financial position remains strong, as you take steps to add to your wealth. A job delegated to someone will be completed to your satisfaction. Those ailing for long will feel their condition getting better.

Love Focus: An exciting new person is likely to enter your life on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra, Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family youngster may make you feel proud. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. A property booked may come into your possession. Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and motivate you to do even better. Previous investments are likely to start giving good returns. Your professional experience will be much in demand at work. Company of health-conscious people will automatically help you achieve perfect health.

Love Focus: Your attempts to browbeat spouse threatens to lead to an ugly situation.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Depressing thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits. Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. Purchasing a property is on the cards for some. Those looking for career options are likely to take up a suitable line. Money as gift or inheritance may come to you. Those seeking some concessions at work may not be fully satisfied with what they get. Health is likely to improve of those ailing.

Love Focus: Thanks to your ‘untiring’ efforts, your romantic life is likely to turn most satisfying!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s romantic gestures will be hard to ignore, so make the best of the opportunity! Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably. Those looking for a suitable career in their chosen field will get a wide choice. Profits are likely to keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Things remain in your control on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy good health by not succumbing to wayside food.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

