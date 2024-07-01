Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 1, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day. You will need to consolidate on your recent success, lest you miss the bus.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for a long. Cost-cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying. The domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. Things expected later are likely to happen sooner than expected.

Love Focus: The chance of spending time together with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Brown

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. The financial acumen of some will help them in saving tax. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. Academic success is your aim, but you will have to give it your best shot.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! The cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Those who have taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. You will be able to achieve something difficult at work by trial and error. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Keep a check on speed while travelling, as stars appear unfavorable. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You are likely to grow financially strong, as money flows in. Those hunting for a suitable job are likely to get lucky. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. It may appear difficult to make any headway on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. A raise you had been wanting is just around the corner. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Stiff competition on the academic front may unnerve you, but you are likely to hold your own.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. The burden of the loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. Some of you will succeed in straightening an accounting problem at work. You can organize a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. The academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it!

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Following the tips of seniors on professional matters will do you a whale of good. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: A lover’s sarcasm may spoil things for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. You get into the grip of things and are likely to assert your authority at work. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may turn sour, because of a lover’s negative attitude.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. The day proves favourable for those in the legal profession. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Academically, you won’t have much to worry about.

Love Focus: You may regret someone’s unwanted attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Your efficiency will ensure the timely submission of a task. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Those in the academic field may get the break they have been seeking for long. Harmony on the domestic front is assured.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can flood your mind and make you long for love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden