Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Regular workouts will help in achieving the figure and physique that you are after. Problems on the financial front are set to abate. A new business is likely to turn profitable soon. Someone important coming to stay with you may get you into a tizzy. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. A good deal on the property front is possible. You may need to remind someone a favor.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape. Someone may invite you to visit to a historical monument or some other place of interest today. It is better to go the whole way, instead of taking shortcuts, if you want success. You can be expected to guide someone on the academic front, so do the best you can. Chances of bagging a lucrative deal on the business front may fade, if you are not quick enough. Think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be well established on the professional front. Financial situation is all set to improve. You will face no problems as far as health is concerned. Undertaking a long journey seem too exciting. Don’t settle for a property without ascertaining full facts. You may play host to someone coming to stay with you. Health promises to remain fine, but keep up the efforts. You can look forward to meeting people who may help you in the future.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your way with words and forthrightness is likely to win you many admirers on the social front. Good health will find you full of energy today. Some of you can enjoy driving around all by yourself. There is a strong possibility of acquiring property. Your talents and will to put in hard work is set to strengthen your professional front. You will be able to surmount all the odds on the financial front. An outstanding payment will be received by freelancers with a promise of some more work.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting. Your creativity and eye for detail is likely to prove a boon for your home. Neglecting something important at work may go against you. Don't be hasty in a property deal. Someone is trying to contact you desperately, so be available, as it may be in your interest. Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, focus on dietary control too. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off.

Love Focus: Nurturing your relationship will make it stronger.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to floor those around with your communication skills. An encounter with someone you admire will leave you with fond memories. A delayed payment may finally be received. Health remains excellent. Socially, you remain very much in demand. Something favourable is likely to happen to you on the work front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will have enough to indulge in a bit of luxury. A good opportunity to multiply your money may come to you. Diet control will be your key to good health. Booking a new property is indicated. Your outgoing nature and showmanship is likely to impress one and all in a social gathering. This is an excellent time to pursue your heart’s desire on the professional front. Your inputs at work are likely to be lauded by superiors.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Pending payments are likely to be released. You may take up something that promises to add to your social image. Those seeking a break from the routine may head for an enjoyable vacation. Some of you may resume an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A piece of good news may keep you on an upbeat mood today. Networking is likely to prove most beneficial to you.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A positive reply for something you have applied for can be expected. A family youngster may require motivation and direction, so remain supportive. Nothing much may happen at work today, but you will need to be around.

Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Your performance on the academic front will remain good. An overseas journey is on the cards, so expect something new and exciting. Money will not be a problem. Gains are foreseen in a property deal.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours show all signs of succeeding, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Improvement in the quality of work is likely for some and will be noticed by those who matter. Financial constraints that you were feeling of late are set to disappear. A change in lifestyle with health in mind is possible for some and will prove beneficial. Spouse will be appreciative of your efforts on the domestic front. Today, you will get help in something important without even asking for it. Some of you may get the time to heave a sigh of relief after a hectic schedule.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures will get a positive response.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good dietary control will help you in keeping fit and energetic. Your persistence on the academic front is likely to pay in getting what you desire. On the monetary front, you will be able to earn a good amount, especially on the business front. Meeting your near and dear ones today is on the cards. You may accompany a friend on an enjoyable outing. Your good performance and hard work will make it easy for you to enter the promotion zone.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will strike a good understanding by sharing and caring.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your attempts to gain prominence on the social front will succeed and make you ever so popular. A friend may take you along on a trip, but you will be able to make your own arrangements. You gain money today. An exercise regimen adopted by you will prove most beneficial for health. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. A promotion is in the pipeline for those in a government job.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden