All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 10, 2024(Pixabay)

Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! The family appears supportive today and chips in with a helping hand. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put your lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked- for price.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from your lover today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. You can become a part of a project at work, so brace yourself for hard work! Your purposeful approach to all current issues troubling you will find you victorious. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Making plans together with your lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Your efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on track. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognized. The family will be extremely supportive and help you out in a crisis. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Health, wise you feel on the top of the world. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Positive developments are indicated for those embroiled in a legal battle. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Good performance on the academic front may open several new avenues for you.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. It will be in your interest to speed up a transaction as the stars appear favourable. Good networking will get you places, so get down to refreshing your contacts! Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Those craving a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. This is a good day to organize a trip with family. You may plan a vacation with someone close. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Using your initiative at work will be much appreciated. The family will appear most responsive to your needs. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports. A worry keeping you on tenterhooks will disappear.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

A worry keeping you on tenterhooks will disappear. A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Money will not pose any problems in realizing your dreams. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Expect a spot of praise as the boss seems happy with your performance. The arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown