Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 02, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. This is your lucky day, as far as your career is concerned. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems turbulent as lover remains indifferent and incommunicative.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. You may leave something unattended at work and become answerable for it, so take care. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Spouse may become a bit demanding and may need to be put in place, but softly!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. You may not be in the mood for work today, duet to certain other attractions. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: Keeping spouse informed about something you are engaged in is advised.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Tensions regarding someone or something may mar domestic peace and harmony. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may surprise you by his or her reappearance in your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Tension regarding some matter cannot be ruled out on the professional front. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you may not want to settle for the second best!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may start something on the fitness front. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Your professional excellence will help promote your name and attract clients. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Vacation can become a possibility for some in the absence of any professional commitment. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for romance today, so convey this nicely.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health will not pose any problems for you. Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. Balancing work and social front will not pose much problem. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. A piece of property may be given out on rent.

Love Focus: It is a good idea to listen to spouse before taking a decision on something important.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. Those serving in uniformed services may come up for promotion. A celebration in the family is likely. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best. Things turn positive for the Arians in every sphere.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon you, but may remain elusive.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Day augurs well for those on a business trip. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters.

Love Focus: Spouse may feel neglected as you pursue something important, but he or she will understand.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to restore your faith in someone, who had erred in the past. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Wealth comes to you from various sources and promises to fill up your coffers to the brim. A good break is expected on professional front for some. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. You are at risk, so be extra vigilant in using the road.

Love Focus: Keeping the relationship alive may seem an uphill task, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good financial phase starts for you now and make your worries on the monetary front disappear. Someone is trying hard to highlight your shortcomings on the professional front. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise as you remain at your helpful best.

Love Focus: You will enjoy flirting today, but may get cold feet when things turn serious!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. Don’t let anyone dictate you at work for a job that you are responsible for. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: You will need to be a bit assertive, if you want your love life to be kicking again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon