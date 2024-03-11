All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 11, 2024 (File Photo)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You will need to save for the rainy day, so handle your finances well. Some hard work is in store for you in the office, but you will manage it fine. Someone ill in the family is likely to make a quick recovery. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. You may finally own a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with a lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Winning a deal will have a lot to do with how you negotiate and convince your client. Tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out. Those travelling can become unwell during the journey, if not careful. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover over something trivial cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Unnecessarily worrying about your health can actually make you unwell! Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

You are unlikely to keep up a healthy routine for coming back in shape. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. Those new to the job may find it difficult to cope up with the workload. You may need to tread carefully on the family front due to someone’s mood swings. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Luck favours you on the professional front. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Not seeing eye to eye with a lover can make him or her incommunicado.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. Someone on the family front can take advantage of your large-heartedness! Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Too much outdoor dining and wining can affect your health adversely. Financial worries may compel you to put brakes on someone’s spending. Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Financial problems that you have been facing up till now will disappear. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Red

A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Losing money is foreseen, so be careful if you plan to carry large amounts. You will need to be extra careful of a workplace rival. Disturbance at home may deny total relaxation. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

Love Focus: Your indifference is likely to offend lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Some of you can leave an exercise regime midway and get out of shape. There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. Some more efforts can be expected by a senior from you on the work front. Don’t spend your entire time outside the home, devote some time to family too. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Good preparation will keep you well-prepared to meet any situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with your lover.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Your changed mental attitude will have a positive fallout on the health front. Prospects of earning well today look bright. You are likely to save much in a job that you had outsourced on the professional front. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. Clarify some aspects of a property deal before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta