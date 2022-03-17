Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. Those joining duty after a long time can feel homesick. Sometimes frankness doesn’t pay, especially if it involves someone in the family. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. Read more

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone you simply adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. Repayment of a loan is not likely to pose problems, as you have the money. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Tempers may flare on the home front and make you face spouse’s brunt. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. Read more

Love Focus: There are times when you want the clock to stop on the romantic front, today may be that day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Meeting the deadline for a time consuming job can make you burn the midnight oil. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. Read more

Love Focus: A new love interest promises to make the days ahead exciting!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some. Your advice may not work on a family youngster going wayward and make you see red. A social occasion may find you in your element. Read more

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours bring handsome returns.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. Parent or a family member may breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. You can neglect health and pay for it! You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Read more

Love Focus: Lover may turn inexplicably cold towards you despite your showering love and affection.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Money loaned to someone will be returned. Someone can go back on his word regarding a professional commitment. Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front! Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front. Some of you are likely to do well academically. Read more

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. Posting to a choice destination is on the cards for some. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. Read more

Love Focus: A friend may act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. Establishing your authority on the work front will help restore your self-esteem. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Read more

Love Focus: You are likely to catch the eye of someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. You will reach your professional goal through total commitment and hard work. And your support will be much appreciated. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. This is your lucky day on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Working in close proximity may get you closer to someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. Good investment opportunities are likely to materialise. Following the tips of seniors on professional matters will do you a whale of good. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Chance encounter of someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Previous investments will start giving good returns now. Those in retail business will find things brightening up. Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. Strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel. Read more

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. It will be smooth sailing for you on the professional front. Insensitivity of partner may hurt your feelings on the home front. Those into spirituality are likely to enjoy an immensely peaceful existence. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some. Read more

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green