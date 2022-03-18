Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health matters will be resolved satisfactorily. It is a good idea to spend your money on something that has a use for all, so think about it. Keep a sharp eye out at work as rivals are out to get you. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Your business acumen is likely to make you triumph over a big player. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in relationship threaten to leave you worse off.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Bringing discipline back into your life will lead to perfect health. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. You will have time to sort out all the complicated cases at work today. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind.

Love Focus: Love is likely to be rediscovered after a turbulent phase in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. Those playing the stocks may profit. You can be entrusted with a job at work that may help enhance your career. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Good returns from property are likely for some. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: Lover may break your heart by breaking a promise.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

As of now, there are no health issues that you need to address. A lucrative investment opportunity is likely to be seized by some. Professionals will be able to prove their mettle in a competitive situation. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. You will find things getting better on the academic front. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of finding a suitable match for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. Some delay is foreseen in receiving money loaned to someone. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly. Something applied for previously may be offered to you on a platter.

Love Focus: Hurdles appearing on the romantic front are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. Someone may feel benevolent towards you and give some good professional tips. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. This is a good day to get established professionally by doing something original. A minor infection can trouble some. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Disagreements can mar the romantic front and get you all upset.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Healthy diet and exercise will be the key to your coming back in shape. A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! You have reached the halfway mark in a project that needs to be submitted before the deadline. The rebellious nature of a family youngster can alarm you. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something that was keeping you mentally tensed is likely to disappear. Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. A blame game in office can have you at its focus. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Fitness freaks will find added joy in sweating out today. You can hit a roadblock in a deal on the business front. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably.

Love Focus: You can enter an exciting romantic phase as you catch somebody’s eye!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. An increase in earning is in the offing and will make you financially stable. You will be able to find time to complete something that had remained undone at work. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red