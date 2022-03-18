Libra Horoscope predictions for March 18: Doors will open for job seekers

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra personality, you have how to scale everything with its pros and cons and find a perfect balance in everything attached. You are at the same time, a social being who likes to be in the company of your loved ones, friends and relatives. But this doesn’t mean that you have lost your balance in your professional life, you manage it also aesthetically well. Today you might not have the time to be in the lovable company of your friends, as your work routine will keep you busy and occupied. Business trips to an outstation city are also likely to happen in the night time. New career lines may get opened up for job seekers. You will have a positive outlook in handling your life’s routine challenges today. With so much to explore in a single day, let us find out what else is in store for you.



Libra Finance Today

You are becoming a pro in managing and increasing your finance in the recent times. Your past investments are bringing you good results. You may be feeling a little spendthrift today and might spend some money buying a luxurious item.



Libra Family Today

Family affairs and domestic front is going to stay good and positive all through the day. No conflicts and arguments will happen. Any young member of the family can do exceptionally well in some sports activity.

Libra Career Today

As we come to your career aspect, it can be predicted that you will have an okay day at the office. New career lines will open up for job seekers. You may have to fill in for an absent office colleague.



Libra Health Today

It is going to be a good day in your health aspect. You will have the right energy and excitement to continue with the day’s routine and challenges. You may do some meditation in the evening to gain some clarity about the future.



Libra Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is in a great mood to pamper you and shower you with some love and affection. You may receive an unexpected gift from them that will make you instantly happy and cheerful.



Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

