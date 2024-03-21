All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 21, 2024.(Pixabay)

A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Repaying a loan may pose problems for some. Your spirited approach to a task is likely to motivate those around you. Breakdown in communication with spouse may need to be restored. Travelling may prove fatiguing. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. You will need to be a bit tight-fisted in money matters. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Travelling today does not appear safe, so be extra vigilant regarding your belongings. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquility. Financial front is set to grow stronger through wise investments. It is important to remain focused in whatever you are doing. A disagreement with some family member can make you two incommunicado for long. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Those in business are likely to achieve much today. Be restrained in playing the stocks and curb your desire for a financial boon. Minor ailments cannot be ruled out. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Those using the road need to be cautious as stars are not favourable. Offers on the property front may start coming now. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience widening differences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Something purchased in haste may prove a waste of money. You give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Travel bug can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Your efforts will make things look up on the financial front. Tying loose ends at work will assume importance in the present scenario. Rude behaviour of someone on the home front can make you see red. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Negligence on the health front can cost some dear. Judicious spending will keep your financial front stable. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. You may be required to meet the demand of a family youngster. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. You will experience a financially stable period. Cutting corners in a given task can put you in a spot at work. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Excellent health is yours for the asking. Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. Some of you are likely to overstep the deadline for a job, but luck will be on your side. In-house problems can make you take a drastic step. If going on a trek, ensure that you carry all the essential items to avoid hardship. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You manage to overcome jealousy to keep your romance going.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Strict dietary control is important. Tighten your belt on the financial front. You are likely to take the first step in mending fences with a rival. Some confusion on the family front may rattle you, but will get resolved on its own. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. A property decision will be given in your favour. You will readily extend a helping hand for someone in need on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

Those travelling long distance will make good time. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. Don’t let your competitive spirit get dampened by prevailing circumstances. Those in show business are likely to take the centre stage. Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. A new acquisition can distract you from something important.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. A crisis on the financial front cannot be ruled out. Ego can come in the way of reaching out to a rival to resolve differences. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder can spoil your mood. A journey undertaken will remain uneventful. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Students will be able to concentrate better, if they improve the study environment.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver