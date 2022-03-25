Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Strong will power may be needed to keep in shape. Financially, you are likely to find the day profitable. You will succeed in impressing superiors by stage-managing something on the work front. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Heed the advice of others on the health front. This is an excellent time to invest in a popular scheme, if you want to see your money grow. Expect total support from family. You may not be able to deliver on the professional front and suffer the consequences. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking a second opinion will be a step in the right direction. A long pending payment is likely to be received. Professionally, you can expect a satisfying day. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. This is not the day to take any risks on the road as stars appear unfavourable. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Take up a health activity to keep fit. You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. You can expect a romantic encounter, which will bring a warm glow to your heart. Avoid any kind of interference in your work, as it may waste a lot of time. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter, which will bring a warm glow to your heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Playing the stocks may prove a financial boon. At work, you are likely to be appreciated for accomplishing something challenging. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Setting out for a vacation now will be favourable. An ancestral property may come into dispute and may require legal advice.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. You are likely to settle a complicated issue at work to the satisfaction of all. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Those going abroad will have fun travelling. Property is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: You can attract someone by your personality and it can very well turn into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you will need to curb your weakness for roadside food. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. Professionally, you move towards stability as you establish yourself firmly in your work sphere. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some.

Love Focus: Tiff with spouse is foreseen if you don’t watch your step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your attempts to achieve perfect health will shortly begin to show positive signs. Money woes are likely to be over for some. A pat on the back is in store for some at work. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Daily commuting can bug some. An ancestral property may come in your name. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life through your undivided attention to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. You value money and will not allow it to be wasted. A big task on the professional front gets completed today. Your actions may arouse suspicion and get parents on your back. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for you and its best time to make a move.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Aches and pains that alarm you will become a thing of the past. You will have enough to organise a major event, thanks to your savings. A rival at work may extend an olive branch and will appear sincere about it. Taking a ride with your near and dear ones will be fun. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for.

Love Focus: Some irritating habits of lover can upset you and put paid to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains perfect as you lead a balanced life. Pending payments are likely to be released. You will remain a step ahead of what the boss thinks of and impress him or her. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Lover can be a bit sensitive towards you and can make a mountain out of a molehill of some trivial issue.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you are likely to turn your focus towards getting fitter and healthier. Your financial situation is set to improve. Marriage may be on the minds of the eligible. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Distractions and interruptions threaten to make work suffer, so take adequate steps.

Love Focus: Those in long romantic relationship can expect a marriage proposal.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue