Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 25: Financial front looks good

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You always opt to rise to the occasion and this makes you the person you are. Besides helping others you must also concentrate on solving your problem. You are advised to meet new people and make new friends as this is likely to give you a better understanding of human nature. You may be full of positive energy, which is likely to show in all your undertakings. Being a Pisceans, you are a born-dreamer. But, you need to act to make turn your dreams into reality. Don’t get distracted by the materialistic world and opinions. You know you are on the right path. With a disciplined lifestyle, you may be able to inch closer to your goals, without stopping.

Your leadership qualities may come in handy when the need arises. You can take the business trip which you have planning. While on the trip, you must take out some time for yourself and enjoy your trip. A property deal with a friend can be beneficial. Don’t get carried away and a strike good deal.

Pisces Finance Today

Things are likely to be good on the financial front. You are expected to get good results from your investments in the stock market and mutual funds. You are advised to invest more than earlier.

Pisces Family Today

You are likely to have a great time with your parents and siblings. Your siblings have been trying to convey something for a long, so you must try to respect and consider their valuable suggestions.

Pisces Career Today

You need to keep on hold all your career plans as of now. You are advised to wait and watch. Once the time is right you are likely to get the desired transfer with a well-deserved hike.

Pisces Health Today

You are likely to have a great start. Those who have been suffering from any ailments are likely to recover and be healthy once again. Those suffering from backache are likely to get relief and may lead a normal life.

Pisces Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you. Those in a long romantic relationship can expect a marriage proposal. Keep your ego aside while taking the decision. Things are likely to be all good for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

