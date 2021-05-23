Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now.

Love Focus: Difficulties are seen for the eligible in finding a life partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Peace and tranquility prevailing at home are likely to soothe your nerves. You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. Fears about your financial condition will be unfounded, as previous investments start giving good returns. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise.

Love Focus: Things on the romantic front will be to your liking.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. Enjoying an out of town family trip is foreseen and will help you let your hair down. Remain vigilant on the property front or you may be taken for a ride. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. Someone at the workplace may need your help, so give it without any reservations.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front due to differences amongst members.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo









Leo (July 23-August 23)

Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. A positive change in your life may appear. Good health is assured. You will be in a position to repay a loan in full without touching your savings. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Setting up things at home may become the priority for the homemakers. Those travelling by road or train can face problems. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Efforts on the academic front are likely to bear results. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. Checks and balances instituted on the financial front will help you save substantially.

Love Focus: You may experience a sense of achievement on the romantic front as you catch someone’s eye.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Chance of losing money in betting or stocks appears likely. Good performance on the academic front is likely to make you eligible for something important. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take partner on an outing or a short vacation.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Do a thorough survey before buying to get the best price. Elders will find ways to keep themselves busy in a healthy way. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job.

Love Focus: An out of town drive or a short vacation with lover is likely to rejuvenate you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Good returns from property are indicated for some. A regular walk promises you to get back into shape. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. A decision at work will prove favourable in boosting your career.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. A chance to travel may come your way. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You may face difficulties by not adopting a systematic approach to problem solving at work.

Love Focus: Some of you may opt for an expensive make over, just to impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards. Property will give good returns. An initiative taken by you on the social front is likely to be appreciated. This is the right time for getting back in shape. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. You may take time off from the dull routine at work. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini









Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. You may be tasked to organise something on the social front. Those in tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your ideas may not find favour with lover and may get a big no for an answer!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus