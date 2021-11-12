Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An Aries is an extremely confident individual which cannot be taken away from anyone. People engaged in export and import business may find quality gains today. On this special day of Aries, you may expect a visit from your niece, which will spread happiness at your home. You may face discouraged by your colleagues, but Aries today you have to believe in yourself and do the needful to prove your worth. People planning to join yoga classes may get a good chance to do so.

Love Focus: Your focus on small aspects of your relationship may improve your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are endowed with great strength both in terms of physical nature and mental stability. You may have a good chance to buy a property for the best deal to expand your assets. Your children might make you happy by getting excellent results in their mid-term examinations. If you are waiting for the appraisal without giving your best, then you may be disappointed today. Taurus may have satisfactory mental and physical health.

Love Focus: Lovely Taurus, you seem to have a romantic night today. Express your love, don't hold back in doubt.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are incredibly strong and ultra-resistant. Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. Words once spoken cannot be erased from the heart, so be careful when you speak. People suffering from acne problems may find a good dermatologist to help you repair your skin problems. Professionals may have a normal day at your office. All the efforts that you have been throwing to rejuvenate your body seem to reap berries.

Love Focus: You may surprise your love with her favourite flower or with her favourite snack and feel the happy vibe around you blossom into your house.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Cancerians are people who are fondly oriented with their families. You are extremely loving, caring and sweet creatures. You may incur a loss in your business, but hold on, this isn’t the end. Some of you may get a chance to go on a business trip with your spouse. People looking out for an occupation may find an interesting way. It is advisable for you to talk to your children to feel better.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your beloved will be your strength and support.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are straightforward and are brutally honest with things and always showcase what's on your mind. Your new freelancing job may pay you more than your expectations. It seems like a perfect day to visit a Devi temple all along with your family members and seek the blessings of God. You may impress your boss with your great communicational skills. Your physical health looks all well today, but you may make some diet changes to boost your stamina.

Love Focus: Be aware of falling into trap of unnecessary show-offs that may affect your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today brings you an excellent opportunity to be the charismatic centre of attention that you are. The money that you owe from your friends may not be returned on time. Time spent with your family is going to help you get out of stress and smoothen your mood. Career growth seems to be promising to those working in the infrastructure sector. Give your best to expect the result. Your dream of having the perfect toned body can only be realized through sheer determination.

Love Focus: Take care of your loved one as your partner will be your strength in the ups and downs of life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An overwhelmingly happy time may be experienced by Libras today. The wrong decision that you have taken earlier might demand its payment now. People waiting for gold loans may receive them with ease. If you are a student and want to make some tough career choices, then do not hold back. You hold a great chance to change your job. You may get an invite to a better company. The mental dilemma that you have been going through is likely to reach a conclusion and end your complication.

Love Focus: Do not ignore your love life as the spark might be lost.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then that should be your relationship with your life partner. You may not face any monetary crises as of this day. Good times are those times around your dear ones, the time spent along with your folks may become the most effective time of the day. Your dedication and handwork might allow perks today. Your health condition might be fluctuating today.

Love Focus: Make sure you reserve your time for your loved one, back home.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are soft and caring by nature. You are sensitive by heart and can be easily hurt by the actions of others. you may be able to close deals and win the heart of your boss. You could be approached for help from a distant cousin, lend your hand as far as possible and make yourself available. All the efforts that you have put in, on the long Business trip may fetch you a positive result. Do not miss out on healthy home-cooked food however busy you are.

Love Focus: Your partner adores you. Celebrations of your anniversary are likely to put you in a cheerful today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Fine health with awesome career growth and bits of money filling into your pocket is foreseen today. There could be a struck online transaction for a hefty amount which might keep you occupied for the whole day. Chances are high that you will miss your home more. For anyone whose business was affected due to the pandemic, you might see noticeable improvement. Your genuine efforts toward your health will prove to be effective.

Love Focus: Happiness and love will blossom and heal your sorrows.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarians may receive appreciation and may also hope for a promotion shortly! Some of you may lose the grip of your financial gains and may face a setback. Students may receive a scolding from their parents because of their poor performance in the test. Employees may expect appreciation and recognition for your service. If you have undergone a long course of treatment, then you may expect good news from the doctor and soon you might be relieved from the illness.

Love Focus: The dinner party or the petty celebration that you have planned for your lover is going to please them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are going to have a fantastic day provided they take some extra care about managing their co-workers well. Today your property deal may fetch you a great amount. You may see voidness in your monetary policy. Try new things and watch for the amused reactions as it sets your day up in the right direction. It is not the time to rush into searching for new opportunities. Positive thinking can improve your mental health thereby gradually showing its positive effect on your physical health as well.

Love Focus: Appreciate each beautiful moment that you are going to spend with your love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

