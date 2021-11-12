Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 12: Give attention to your finances

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are courageous and independent and can face any situations all by themselves and they can learn to be stronger by the lessons they come across. Virgos have an enthusiastic personality. They are natural born leaders and assume leadership of situations and lead and entire team to victory. Virgos are ruled by the planet of powerful information, Mercury. It is for this reason, they are imbibed with a tendency to judge every bit of information that reaches their mind. Today, brings you an excellent travel opportunity - that may be with your colleagues. But your financial front looks a little blunt, so please do pay due attention towards managing your finances appropriately. Now that you have seen the overview of this day, let us move on to discuss about the individual aspects of the day.

Virgo Finance Today

Oops! Your financial front looks a bit hazy and would require your attention. The money that you owe from your friends may not be returned on time. Beware of spam messages asking you to transfer money to unknown bank accounts.

Virgo Family Today

Time spent with your family folks is going to help you get out of stress and smoothen your mood. It is advisable to be cautious before you unnecessarily strike out any unentertained topics in front of your family members.

Virgo Career Today

Career growth seems to be promising to those working in infrastructure sector. Some of you may get excellent trainers to help you improve your skills.

Virgo Health Today

Health front looks fine, Virgos. But there won't be any transformation without hard work. So, if you are wishing for a toned body, then it comes with a lot of efforts. Give your best to expect the result.

Virgo Love Life Today

Do not feel shy to take your partner on outings and dinner dates. Take care of your loved one as he or she will be your strength in ups and downs of life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026