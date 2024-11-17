Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Joining a gym may help you achieve your fitness goals. Financially, new earning opportunities may arise. Business owners may close pending deals. Homemakers will feel creative. You might be invited to travel to a holiday destination. Efforts on the social front may go to waste as an event gets cancelled.

Love Focus: Love life will improve with your efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your initiative to organize an event will be appreciated. You may be strict when disciplining. Shopping may take you to another city. A family member may help you vent your worries. Entrepreneurs may get a good break today. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on track. Health conditions will improve for those feeling unwell.

Love Focus: A great day to express your feelings to someone you love!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some may resume their exercise routine for better fitness. Money from an inheritance or gift is likely for some. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Overseas travel plans may be final. You might get requests for help socially. Celebrating an event will bring joy.

Love Focus: Expect quality time with your partner to improve your understanding with each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment is likely to disappear. You may seize a chance to gain financially. Your efforts will keep things pleasant at home. Travelling brings good luck, so make that journey. Social responsibilities may come your way. Your encouragement will lead you closer to your goals.

Love Focus: Positive developments in romance are expected.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those feeling unwell will recover with their efforts. You can be tempted to waste money on things that you don’t really need. The home environment will remain peaceful. A leisure trip with friends may be exciting. You will be admired in social gatherings. Those awaiting luck will be fortunate.

Love Focus: Busy schedules may put romance on hold today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Getting back to fitness is likely. You will focus on enhancing wealth. A family elder will be supportive today. There is a chance to visit an interesting place. Helping someone will bring satisfaction. Attending a function or party today is on the cards. You will have enough resources to realize your dream.

Love Focus: A romantic outing will be fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A change in routine will boost your health. You might acquire something expensive. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front. Travelling abroad may be possible, offering relaxation. Heeding the advice may help you impress others socially. You are likely to do your bit in a team effort and gain the admiration of all.

Love Focus: Time spent with a partner is indicated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those with lifestyle diseases will see improvements. Clinching a deal will bring financial gains. Those planning to settle out of town will get the full support of family. You will resolve to take life as it comes and enjoy yourself! Some of you are likely to lead from the front in a team effort. A packaged tour is likely to fit your budget.

Love Focus: You may make the right moves to make romance work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health will improve miraculously. Money issues will fade soon. A family member will be on their best behaviour and will do you proud. Long-distance travel to meet someone close may happen. A good deed may be repaid socially. Recognition in a sporting arena is indicated.

Love Focus: Attention from your partner will keep you glowing.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something you want socially will come your way. Reconnecting with childhood friends is possible. Travel will be smooth today. Financial improvements are expected. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earnings as the market seems favourable. Someone will help you out through their contacts.

Love Focus: You may gather the courage to express your love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your physical fitness may surprise others in a friendly competition. Finances will be better. You will manage family complaints well. You may have a chance to travel. Resolving conflicts with someone you dislike may be necessary. You will get the lucky break that you have been waiting for.

Love Focus: You may put in effort to revitalize your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health remains strong, and financial independence is within reach. Family and friends will support your goals. Your efforts will be appreciated socially. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. Someone’s large-heartedness is likely to benefit you. This is a good day to try out some innovative ideas.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is coming, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta